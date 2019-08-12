Results Archive
Pro Circuit Releases 2019-2020 KX450 Water Pump Kit

August 12, 2019 3:35pm | by:
CORONA, CA—A crucial engine component necessary for superior engine performance, the 2019-2020 KX450 Water Pump Kit is designed to keep your engine running cool when the racing heats up. The Pro Circuit water pump provides increased pumping capacity and reduced cavitation for maximum cooling efficiency. The water pump kit for the new KX450 is an essential race item that has been rigorously tested for peak performance and is forged from CNC-machined aircraft quality aluminum and anodized for a factory look.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products. 