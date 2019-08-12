Pro Circuit Releases 2019-2020 KX450 Water Pump Kit

CORONA, CA—A crucial engine component necessary for superior engine performance, the 2019-2020 KX450 Water Pump Kit is designed to keep your engine running cool when the racing heats up. The Pro Circuit water pump provides increased pumping capacity and reduced cavitation for maximum cooling efficiency. The water pump kit for the new KX450 is an essential race item that has been rigorously tested for peak performance and is forged from CNC-machined aircraft quality aluminum and anodized for a factory look.

