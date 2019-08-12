Results Archive
Pro Circuit Introduces 2017-2019 CRF450R/RX Performance Engine Package

August 12, 2019 3:30pm | by:
CORONA, CA—At Pro Circuit, we've earned our reputation as a premier engine builder through hard work and commitment to only offer our customers the finest performance parts available. We continue that tradition with our new Performance Engine Package for the 2017-2019 CRF450R/RX. This package consists of our high-compression piston kit, camshaft, and valve springs. Each part has been designed and tested to complement each other for significant engine performance gain at all RPM levels. 

High-Compression Piston Kit

Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications using the most advanced technologies available, our Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kit for the 2017-2019 CRF450R/RX provides a significant boost in low-end torque and high RPM performance.

Camshaft

Our newest camshaft design for the 2017-2019 CRF450R/RX has been designed for superior performance over the OEM cam by optimizing the valve lift profile. Used with our Pro Circuit Valve Springs will ensure a valve train free of dynamic bounce.

Valve Springs

Pro Circuit Valve Springs allow your engine to run at a higher RPM without loss of valve control. 

*Performance Engine Package components cannot be sold individually.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.