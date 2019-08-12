It happens quite often. Late in the season, the riders with a title on the line pick up their pace and go to another level, and that’s what has happened with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis. The two have distanced themselves from the rest of the field in points, and turned in fantastic one-on-one battles in the motos. After a classic at Washougal, the duo hooked up in both Unadilla races and split the results, with Cianciarulo taking second overall with a 1-2 and Ferrandis getting the win with a 2-1. They've combined for the last five moto wins in the series.
Steve Matthes talked to both of them after the race.
Dylan Ferrandis | 2-1 for first overall in the 250 Class
Racer X: It’s fun watching you and Adam. You guys are really pushing each other. You’re going to new levels. It’s cool to watch, man.
I think he would say the same for you in the second moto.
You’re running out of motos.
Good track for you here. You did well last year, of course. Today you took the overall. Is it too easy to say that it’s a European track? Is that too easy?
There’s big jumps on it.
In the second moto, you guys were doing the same lap times for I think five laps in a row. They weren’t exactly the same, but they were 2:17, 4, 6. It was incredible. You guys were just matching each other.
I like it. It’s exciting. Then after the finish, you guys handshake. You both want to win. You both want to beat each other, but you’re being professional about it. You’re being cool about it. I like that.
Adam Cianciarulo | 1-2 for second overall in the 250 Class
Racer X: You guys tied in points today, so I guess that’s the important thing. You didn’t lose any points today. Really good battle. You started out front first moto. He couldn’t get you. Reverse that for the second moto. You guys are pushing each other. I just told Ferrandis that there were three or four laps where you guys were almost the same times. It was cool and it was intense.
I think you’re right. I think looking back on it when we rewatch it, the track made it so. It’s not like you could go, I’m going to go inside and drift to the outside and cut back in. You can’t do that. You literally get stuck in a rut.
Your 450 deal was announced. It was the worst-kept secret in the pits, but good for you. You’ve got to be looking forward to that.