Adam Cianciarulo | 1-2 for second overall in the 250 Class

Racer X: You guys tied in points today, so I guess that’s the important thing. You didn’t lose any points today. Really good battle. You started out front first moto. He couldn’t get you. Reverse that for the second moto. You guys are pushing each other. I just told Ferrandis that there were three or four laps where you guys were almost the same times. It was cool and it was intense.

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah. I think it’s tough for me. Having a lot of good races this year in the past, obviously second would have been awesome, but now it feels different. It kind of feels how it felt when I was an amateur or something. The expectations are just higher now, which I guess is a nice thing. So even though we did what we came here to do in the sense of basically the weekend is just a wash, two less motos to do it, but it’s hard for me to accept second at the same time. So I do put my best foot forward. On a track like that out there too, we’re racing the track so much. It’s not like we can really be going back and forth out there more. I know we didn’t really go back and forth at Washougal, but that’s kind of more of a track that you would duke it out on. This track you have to be so much faster than the guy ahead of you. Second moto, I made a big mistake right after halfway, hit neutral and then Chase [Sexton] was right on me. Dylan gained maybe five seconds on me that lap, it felt like. So it took me the rest of the moto to get back to him, whether he’s managing the race or not. I felt great. So I can’t fault my riding. I feel really good right now. Just trying to limit the super risks. He’s going super fast. I’m going really fast too, so in order to really make a move, and especially in his position—he’s wide open, nothing to lose. Worst case scenario, he goes down, gets up, gets fifth, gets second in the championship or something. He’s not sweating it. For me, I’ve got to be smart sometimes. But at the same time, I’m going to be going for it. The last four motos I need to do my best every time.