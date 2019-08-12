FXR Factory Racing Releases 2020 MX Collection
FXR is a leading manufacturer of premium racewear for the power sports industry.
The passion for racing is the driving force to create products that provide the best user experience.
“Our new 2020 collection showcases our expanding portfolio of MX gear, engineered to provide superior comfort and durability. From our Snocross roots to our impact in supercross, we have evolved into a larger global company with teams and athletes across the world. Our expanding line of racewear and collaborations with 6D is a testament to building products that get the job done on the track.” Andy White – FXR MX Brand Manager
Helium MX
Developed and tested with Blu Cru teammates Mike Brown and Phil Nicoletti to ensure the best performance possible, the 2020 Helium line delivers a slim, lightweight, ventilated platform. The Helium line is constructed with premium materials and processes allowing the rider to feel planted on the bike without sacrificing mobility.
Revo MX
Known for its industry-leading comfort, the Revo line receives additional updates for 2020. Refinements to the motion chassis knee design and extra material in key locations enhance knee durability and on bike grip.
Podium MX
The all-new Podium line combines performance, durability, and rider comfort for every type of rider. Using 4-way stretch fabric intergraded with 600D construction gives you the performance and function without breaking the bank.
Podium AIR MX
For the hottest conditions, and the toughest motos, Podium Air provides the best air-flow and ventilation utilizing breathable mesh fabric with integrated stretch panels.
Clutch MX
The Clutch MX is all-new for 2020.
Focusing on performance while maximizing value, the pant combines strategic stretch panels, triple topstitching, 600D construction, and reinforced inner knees with an aggressive grip.
More information available at www.fxrracing.com/moto.