FXR is a leading manufacturer of premium racewear for the power sports industry.

The passion for racing is the driving force to create products that provide the best user experience.

“Our new 2020 collection showcases our expanding portfolio of MX gear, engineered to provide superior comfort and durability. From our Snocross roots to our impact in supercross, we have evolved into a larger global company with teams and athletes across the world. Our expanding line of racewear and collaborations with 6D is a testament to building products that get the job done on the track.” Andy White – FXR MX Brand Manager

Helium MX

Developed and tested with Blu Cru teammates Mike Brown and Phil Nicoletti to ensure the best performance possible, the 2020 Helium line delivers a slim, lightweight, ventilated platform. The Helium line is constructed with premium materials and processes allowing the rider to feel planted on the bike without sacrificing mobility.