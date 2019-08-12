Results Archive
Chase Yentzer Wins 125 All Star Race at Unadilla

August 12, 2019 9:30am
During the Unadilla National Saturday, fans were treated to the tenth round of the 125 All Star Series.

Carlisle, Pennsylvania, native Chase Yentzer (KTM) took his second 125 All Star race of the summer—repeating his performance at the High Point National in June. Trevor Schmidt (KTM) and Justin Cokinos (KTM) finished second and third, respectively, as Maccoy Shine (HQV) and Mitchell Zaremba (KTM) rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the tenth round of the 125 All Star Series.

Unadilla - 125 All Star Race

- New Berlin, NY

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Carlisle, PA KTM
2 Rochester, NY KTM
3 Hanover, MA KTM
4 Warren, PA Husqvarna
5 Avon, OH KTM
6 Tustin, CA Yamaha
7 Johnstown, NY Yamaha
8 Clifford Twp, PA KTM
9 Grove City, PA Husqvarna
10 Madbury, NH Husqvarna
10Matthew Babbitt Cayuga, NY KTM
12 Beech Creek, PA KTM
13 New Hampton, NY Yamaha
14 Gardiner, NY Suzuki
15 Southampton Township, NJ Husqvarna
16 Holland, NY Husqvarna
17 Branchville, NJ Yamaha
18 Walden, NY KTM
19 Ithaca, NY Honda
20 Angier, NC Yamaha
21 FOREST CITY, PE Yamaha
22 Merrick, NY Yamaha
23 Walden, NY Yamaha
24 Commack, NY Beta
25 Otego, NY Yamaha
26 Esperance, NY Yamaha
27 Staatsburg, NY Yamaha
28 Auburn, NE Yamaha
29 Fairport, NY Honda
30 Dalton, PA Yamaha
31 Berlin, CT KTM
32 Clayville, NY Honda
33 Trenton, NJ Suzuki
34 Penn Yan, NE KTM
35 New Hyde Park, NY Yamaha
36 Yamaha
37 Berlin, NH Yamaha
38 North Smithfield, RI KTM
39 Hookset, NH Kawasaki
40 Saugus, CA Yamaha
Full Results