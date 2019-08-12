During the Unadilla National Saturday, fans were treated to the tenth round of the 125 All Star Series.

Carlisle, Pennsylvania, native Chase Yentzer (KTM) took his second 125 All Star race of the summer—repeating his performance at the High Point National in June. Trevor Schmidt (KTM) and Justin Cokinos (KTM) finished second and third, respectively, as Maccoy Shine (HQV) and Mitchell Zaremba (KTM) rounded out the top five.

