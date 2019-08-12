Round ten of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is a wrap and on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, host Steve Matthes will try to make sense of everything that happened at Unadilla MX. To help him do that he’ll welcome in former Yamaha factory rider and 1989 125SX East Region Champion Damon Bradshaw to the show in-studio to talk moto today, the Unadilla National, and his role with Fly Racing.

We’ll also welcome in Jason Thomas in-studio and Max Steffens to talk some racing, the 2020 Fly Racing motocross gear line-up, and more. Should be a great roundtable of people.

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely is currently on the injured list but he recently announced his retirement from the sport effective immediately. We’ll have Cole on to talk about his career, his decision to hang it up, what’s next, and more.

The one rider that battled Damon Bradshaw for years was six-time national and supercross champion Jeff Stanton. We’ll have Stanton on the show to talk about racing with Damon, the best battles, the worst battles, and more.

