Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia put in a solid third-place finish in the first moto at the 2019 Unadilla National—his best moto finish of the championship. In the second moto, “Bam Bam” got another good start but a crash put him around 15th place. He fought up to the top ten but was challenged by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson. The two have had their battles on the track in the past and they went at it again for the remainder of the moto. When it was all said and done, Barcia bested his competitor and finished tenth, giving him sixth overall on the day. Wilson finished 8-11 for tenth overall. The action for several laps of the second moto was quite amazing, though.

Afterwards, our Steve Matthes caught up to both riders.

Justin Barcia | 3-10 for sixth overall in 450 Class

Racer X: First of all, never mind the first moto. We’ll get to that in a second. When you and Deano get together, we need to sell tickets to that. Honestly. It’s great.

Justin Barcia: It was a great battle. Deano came up to me after the race like, “You tried to kill me!” I’m like, “No.”

He said, “Good battle, but you’re trying to kill me.”

That’s what he thought, but I never tried to kill him because that was like 250 days. But I heard his team was ragging on him a little bit. Everyone saw where he thought I tried to kill him and they were like, no.

From what I saw, I didn’t see really any dirtiness. I just saw a really good battle between two guys who probably don’t like each other.

I don’t not like Dean. I don’t think we’ll ever be friends just because our history. Sometimes I think we’re okay, and then sometimes I’m like, he probably doesn’t like me. But I’m cool.

Between supercross and here, it’s fantastic. Both you guys had your best lap of the moto when you were involved in that race because you were going to die before you let him by.

A hundred percent. I was trying to catch the dudes in front of me and it just wasn’t really happening. Dean came up and harassed me for ten, 20 minutes.