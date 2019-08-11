How great was it what we got to witness today? How much better was it that we witnessed such great during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Unadilla MX, which has been synonymous with motocross in America? If you missed it, well I’m here to inform you that you missed one for the books. On the history side, first, Rick Johnson was inducted into the Unadilla MX Hall of Fame. Although I wasn’t able to watch RJ race (unfortunately I’m too young to have watched these legends in person so I have to rely on reading about, hearing about, and digging up old photos of these guys in their heydays), to see one of our sport’s legends honored in such a way is something I’m thankful I got to experience. We also got to see a parade lap from RJ and lots of other legends, including “The Man” Roger De Coster himself!

Second off, the riders that will represent Team USA at the 2019 Motocross of Nations were announced, which we’ll touch on later. As far as the action on the track, in the 250 Class, we saw the two championship contenders battling one another nonstop for both motos before literally finishing with the same results. We’ll also get into later. In the 450 Class, we watched a rider that I will one day have to tell/teach/show the youngsters about. Let’s dig in!

450 Class

Today was Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen’s day. It’s that simple. He was unreal. He was today’s fastest qualifier (in both sessions) only by, ya know, a casual THREE SECONDS. Yes, his best lap was three seconds faster than the second fastest lap. Kenny dropped a blazing 2:11.482. The next four fastest laps were: Cooper Webb’s 2:14.628; Jason Anderson’s 2:14.702; Zach Osborne’s 2:15.382; and Marvin Musquin’s 2:15.826. Musquin, who has won the last two Unadilla National 450 Class overalls and finished second overall in 2016, finished qualifying fifth with a 2:15.826 and was 4.4 seconds off of Roczen’s fastest lap. Roczen said in the post-race interview that he expected to do great today.

“The last couple of days I was just talking about having a perfect weekend, and for whatever reason I put that in my mind and it seemed to work out today,” Roczen said on his mindset for this weekend. “It’s been a long time.”