The American Motorcyclist Association has announced Team USA for the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, to be held at Assen, Holland on September 28 and 29.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson will make their second appearances for the team, and will both compete on 450s. Anderson raced the 2016 event and famously won the second moto, only to get landed on by a rider while rolling the finish line jump, and was unable to race the final moto.

Osborne raced the event in England in 2017, and finished second overall to Hunter Lawrence in the MX2 class riding a 250.

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper will handle MX2 duties for the team, in what will be the MXoN debut for the third-year pro. “It’s an honor to represent my country, let’s go get it," said Cooper.

Anderson will race the MXGP class.

"We’re going to go over a little early and try to get prepared for this race, and for me," Anderson said. "I’m always down to do this race and rip it up out there.

Osborne will race the Open Class.

“This is at the top of my list," said Osborne. “I hope to go over there and tear it up and bring home the cup. I think we have three guys who really want to be there and are enthusiastic about the event, and that’s half the battle. We’re going to go over and try to dial in our bikes and try to get used to that European sand.”

“The task is serious,” said team manager Roger De Coster. “We’re racing in European sand, a real sand box. But these guys are going to put in 100 percent effort. We're going to go over and put in a lot of testing, it's going to be very tough but we hope to be competitive.”

Current 450 and 250 Class points leaders in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo were candidates for the team, but Kawasaki made the decision to hold both riders from the event.

Said a Kawasaki press release this week:

Recently the AMA made preliminary contact with several teams regarding availability of riders for the 2019 Motocross of Nations (MXoN). Based on the team’s off-season plans, Kawasaki race team has informed the AMA that the team and riders will not be considered for the event later this year. Kawasaki riders Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo separately expressed interest in attending MXoN this year. After discussing the details of the team’s off-season plans with each rider, both were in agreement with the team’s decision. The team will consider MXoN invitations for its team riders in the future.

You can read more on the Kawasaki situation here.

Other teams have become official for the event, including annual contenders such as France and Belgium. Click here for some of the latest team announcements.

The Assen track is one of the most unique in all of motocross, built within a road racing facility, but featuring the deep sand that Holland is most known for. It will be a significant challenge for the Team USA riders to adapt to the conditions. Team USA last won the Motocross of Nations in 2011, when the team was represented by Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, and Blake Baggett.