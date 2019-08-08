Results Archive
Eli Tomac, Racing in Heat, MX in Hollywood, More in October Racer X Magazine

August 8, 2019 2:05pm

The October 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login.

Inside the October issue of Racer X Illustrated: How top riders deal with heat in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, behind the scenes of the film Bennett’s War, exploring Unadilla history, and a trip to Wheels & Waves in the south of France. All these features and much more inside the October issue.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac tries to make it three straight Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Class titles—and in the process lands on the cover of the October issue of Racer X magazine.
“Triathlon” by Jason Weigandt

A brutally hot summer took its toll during a three-race stretch spanning the 2019 Florida, Southwick, and RedBud Nationals.

“Hollywood Moto” by Davey Coombs

Go behind the scenes of Bennett’s War and how it hopes to change the way motocross is presented on the silver screen.

“Unadilla Established 1969 - Part 2” by Davey Coombs

We explore the fabled New York track’s decades on the AMA Motocross circuit.

“French Dressing” by David Langran

What better place to visit in the summer than the south of France—especially during the arts-and-motorcycles party known as Wheels & Waves.

Poster Info (Print Edition Only) 

Our pull-out collectible poster features Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne blasting around the Southwick National.