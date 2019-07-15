Results Archive
GNCC
High Voltage
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Asia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 27
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 28
Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

July 15, 2019 1:05pm

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

Write us now!