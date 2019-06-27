The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Portland
You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have your chance, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show live to Portland, Oregon.
We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. We will be adding more guests, so stay tuned!
Portland:
When: Friday, July 26 (the night before the Washougal National)
Where: Alberta Rose Theatre
3000 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $40, and VIP plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets here.
General admission doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.