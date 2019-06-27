You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have your chance, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show live to Portland, Oregon.

We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. We will be adding more guests, so stay tuned!

Portland:

When: Friday, July 26 (the night before the Washougal National)

Where: Alberta Rose Theatre

3000 NE Alberta St

Portland, OR 97211

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $40, and VIP plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets here.

General admission doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.