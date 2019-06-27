Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Florida
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Articles
Full Schedule

The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Portland

June 27, 2019 1:40pm

You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have your chance, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show live to Portland, Oregon.

We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. We will be adding more guests, so stay tuned!

Portland:

When: Friday, July 26 (the night before the Washougal National)

Where: Alberta Rose Theatre
3000 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $40, and VIP plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets here.

General admission doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.

Get your tickets today!
