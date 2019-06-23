The Conversation: Musquin, Tomac and Osborne

Marvin Musquin finally got back to the top spot of the podium in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the Red Bull KTM rider scoring 1-3 moto finishes on a very tough day in heat and humidity at the Florida National, round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The win vaults Musquin from fifth to third in the season standings in the 450 class.

Eli Tomac's day was mixed, with a seventh in the first moto followed by a bounce-back holeshot and win in moto two. The 7-1 finishes gave him second overall on his Monster Energy Kawasaki. Zach Osborne tried to run Tomac down for the second moto win, but ended up second, enough to put his Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna in third overall with 5-2 scores.

Every rider had to dig deep in tough conditions and on a rough track at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.