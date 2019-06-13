Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM will be without Shane McElrath and Jordon Smith this weekend at round four of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at High Point, the team announced yesterday.

According to the team, McElrath suffered a crash in practice earlier this week that left him “pretty shaken up.” The team is hopeful he will be able to return next weekend for the inaugural Florida National at WW Ranch.

In addition to McElrath sitting out, Smith, who has been dealing with a wrist injury since Arlington Supercross and caused him to miss most of the 250SX East Region, has elected to undergo surgery next week to fix tendons in his wrist, per the team.

At this time, there is no timetable on his return. Smith posted on social media after Thunder Valley that his right wrist “is going to sleep” around halfway through the moto.

“I’m really struggling with my wrist right now and all the riding is making it swell up and the tendonitis will flare up,” he wrote. “Every moto right now my hand is going to sleep around half way through which makes it really tough to hang on to the bike (yes I looped out first moto) and also makes it tough to use the front brake.”

The team is also currently without Mitchell Falk (collarbone) and Sean Cantrell (wrist). Cameron McAdoo will make his debut with the team this weekend alongside rookie Derek Drake and current Australian MX2 points leader Wilson Todd, who has been filling-in with the team since round two.