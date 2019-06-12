Following a week off, Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross returns to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, for round four of the championship.
This Saturday will mark the 43rd year a race has been held at the historic track, the third-longest in history of the sport. With that in mind, we decided to look back at some cool stats in the history of the event.
(Note: Numbers courtesy of MX Sports, sister company of this site.)
43
The High Point National made its debut on the Pro Motocross schedule in 1977 and has run uninterrupted since. This year marks the 43rd consecutive season of the event, which is the third-longest continuously running round on the schedule.
May 29, 1977
The first race was held at High Point and was won by Pennsylvania native Tony DiStefano aboard a Suzuki.
4
Of Damon Bradshaw’s six career wins in the premier class came at High Point. The track honors him with its infamous “Bradshaw Boulevard.”
54%
The 450 Class overall winner at High Point has gone on to win the championship 23 times in 42 seasons (54 percent).
8
Combined wins across both classes for Ricky Carmichael, the most all-time. He won six straight times from 2002-2007.
May 29, 1983
The first time the 250 Class was ran at High Point, six years after the inaugural event. Mark Barnett took the win on his Suzuki.
11
High Point has been the site of the first career win for 11 riders in the 125/250 Class, which is tied with Hangtown for most all-time. It last happened in 2010, when South African Tyla Rattray took his first victory.
5
In 37 years of the 125/250 Class at High Point, only five riders have earned multiple victories. Without a former winner in the field this weekend, we’ll see a 32nd different winner on Saturday.
2014
Following the recent announcement of his retirement, High Point will go down as the site of the last victory in James Stewart’s illustrious career. Stewart went 1-1 on the day to top Ken Roczen and Trey Canard to claim his 20th and final win in the premier class.
All Time Winners 250/450 Class
|Rider
|All-Time Wins
|Ricky Carmichael
|8
|Damon Bradshaw
|4
|Rick Johnson
|4
|Kent Howerton
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|2
|Ken Roczen
|2
|Jeff Stanton
|2
|James Stewart
|2
|Ryan Villopoto
|2
|David Vuillemin
|2
All Time Winners 125/250 Class
|Rider
|All-Time Wins
|Blake Baggett
|2
|Ricky Carmichael
|2
|Micky Dymond
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|Ryan Villopoto
|2
Riders to Win In Both Classes
|Rider
|Wins In Both Classes
|Eli Tomac
|250 Class 2012 | 450 Class 2018
|Blake Baggett
|250 Class 2011 | 450 Class 2017
|Ryan Villopoto
|250 Class 2006 | 450 Class 2011
|Chad Reed
|250 Class 2002 | 450 Class 2009
|James Stewart
|125 Class 2004 | 250 Class 2008
|Ricky Carmichael
|125 Class 1998 | 250 Class 2002
|Jeff Emig
|125 Class 1993 | 250 Class 1996
|Doug Henry
|125 Class 1994 | 250 Class 1995
|Jeff Ward
|125 Class 1984 | 250 Class 1985