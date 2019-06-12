Racer X Films: 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Garage Build

Our 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 project was coordinated by Jay Clark and designed by David Langran. Langers does a great job every year of designing a bike that is clean, unique, and fast-looking. The 2019 Suzuki is a big step forward from last year, but it has its issues. Primarily, the RM-Z250 is massively over-sprung—an easy fix, but it has to be addressed. And while the engine is noticeably better than the 2018 version, we wanted to boost the numbers a bit more. We started our build by focusing on handling. Here are the products we used in this build.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.