Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

FMF KTM's Josh Toth Suffers Broken Leg

June 12, 2019 2:20pm | by:
FMF KTM's Josh Toth Suffers Broken Leg

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth suffered a broken leg last weekend at a local race in Connecticut, according to a team statement. Toth was competing over the weekend when he put his foot down and broke both his tibia and fibula, according to an Instagram post

Competing in his rookie season in the XC1 Class, Toth sits sixth overall in the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series through seven rounds. Through four rounds of the Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series, Toth sits third overall in the championship.

“I’m really bummed to have broken my leg,” Toth said in the team statement. “I’ve been pretty lucky most of my life with minimal injuries, this being my first-ever requiring surgery. I’m very disappointed because of how well I have been riding, I’ve been riding lots of moto during the week, which has helped my riding tremendously. I just put my leg down wrong this weekend and snapped my leg clean. I’m having a rod put in my leg and will start the healing process."

Toth was scheduled for surgery on Monday and the team estimates his recovery to be around six to eight weeks.