Find Out What's Inside The August Issue of Racer X Magazine

The August 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login. In this issue we check out how Lucas Oil Pro Motocross offers a second chance at titles for riders in both classes. No Fear MX exploded onto the motocross scene in the nineties, and we detail their rise and fall. Get to know new champions Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis. For over 50 years, the Oxley family has made Costa Mesa Speedway America’s prime destination for speedway racing, and we find out why. All these features and much more inside the August issue. Print subscribers can also open up the issue and unfold a collectible poster of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the feature articles you’ll find inside:

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper blasts off in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross—and onto the cover of the August issue of Racer X magazine.

“Clean Start” by Davey Coombs The opening rounds of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship offered a second chance at a title for top riders in both classes. PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“The King's New Clothes” by Steve Matthes Jeremy McGrath, Travis Pastrana, and more spoke with us for this oral history of No Fear MX gear and how it came and went. PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Alternative Methods” by Jason Weigandt When Austin Forkner and Adam Cianciarulo faltered at the end of supercross, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis took their star turns. Get to know two new champions. PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“A Night At The Speedway” by Mike Emery For over 50 years, the Oxley family has made Costa Mesa Speedway America’s prime destination for speedway racing. PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.