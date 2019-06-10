Come Join Us For Our Annual Racer X High Point Party
June 10, 2019 1:30pm | by: Dustin Williamson
Are you headed to Morgantown for the Circle K High Point Pro Motocross National this weekend? Come join us Friday, June 14, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Almost Heaven, located in downtown Morgantown, for our annual Racer X High Point Pre-Party!
There will be free food, Red Bull drink specials, event-ticket and gear giveaways, and a guaranteed good time. Families are welcome!
See details below with location and time:
- Location: Almost Heaven — 374 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
- Time: 7-10 p.m.
- Amenities: Free food, patio, drink specials, prize giveaways, DJ