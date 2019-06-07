Thomas Covington Dealing with Epstein-Barr Virus

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thomas Covington announced on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus. Fatigue is one of the typical symptoms of the virus and Covington stated in his post that he has been “super tired and lacking strength for around a month now” until the Thunder Valley National last weekend when he “really hit a wall.”

After racing in the MX2 class in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Alabama native made his U.S. pro debut during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He struggled with a knee injury and only started two main events in the 250SX East Region before deciding to sit out the rest of the championship to come into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship healthy.

Through the first three rounds of Pro Motocross, Covington recorded overall finishes of 26th, 17th, and 26th, respectively, and sits 22nd in the 250 Class points standings. While Pro Motocross has an off weekend before returning for the High Point National on June 15, Covington’s race status is unknown at the time.

Below is Covington’s full post:

“Sorry I’ve been silent to everyone as to what’s been going on the last few weeks. After seeing the doctor and having tests done this week, I’ve been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr Virus. I’ve been super tired and lacking strength for around a month now and really hit a wall last weekend in Colorado. That’s when I knew something had to be wrong. Doing everything I can now to be back to myself as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone’s continued support and a huge thank you to @rockstarhusky for helping me through this.”