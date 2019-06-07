Results Archive
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
How to Watch: MXGP of Russia

June 7, 2019 9:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this weekend, as the series takes its first break of the season before returning June 15 at High Point Raceway.

But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is back in action as the series heads to Russia for round eight of the championship.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Russia

- Krasnodar, Russian Federation

* all times
MX2 QualifyingJune 8 - 9:40amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingJune 8 - 10:25amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1June 9 - 6:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1June 9 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2June 9 - 9:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2June 9 - 9:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2June 9 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2June 9 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy311
2Tim Gajser Slovenia301
3Gautier Paulin France218
4Clement Desalle Belgium208
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania190
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain297
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark283
3Jago Geerts Belgium217
4Henry Jacobi Germany210
5Mitchell Evans Australia187
