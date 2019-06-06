Results Archive
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Exhaust Podcast: Cole Seely

Exhaust Podcast Cole Seely

June 6, 2019 10:15am
by:

Cole Seely can say he's done one thing on a supercross track no one else has: ridden with a license plate. He might have connections at factory Honda HRC, but he built his dual sport CRF450L himself, and then got a surprise when he saw how capable the bike was when blitzing whoops and scrubbing jumps at the test track.

But Seely has always done things his way, and his off-track interests make him much different than most of his peers. In the serious business on the track, though, he's just trying to match himself. After massive, career-threatening injuries in 2018, Cole admits he's not back to his old form, and he's had to adjust his own standards as he continues the rebuilding process. Can he get back to his old racing self? He reveals quite a bit in this interview with Jason Weigandt.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 