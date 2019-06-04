Road 2 Recovery Named Official Charity of Choice for 2019 Pro Motocross

Encinitas, Calif.—Road 2 Recovery is honored to be the official charity of choice for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and as part of this partnership R2R will be donating a percentage of all funds raised to support the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit (AMMU) at the Nationals.

The partnership will kick off today by giving fans the opportunity to make a one-time donation to R2R while purchasing their tickets online to one of the nine remaining Nationals. These tax-deductible donations will go directly to R2R and will help provide assistance to injured athletes and support their road to recovery.

“Becoming the Charity of Choice of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is groundbreaking for Road 2 Recovery,” said Lori Armistead, director for marketing and public relations for R2R. “We are so grateful for the generosity of MX Sports Pro Racing and everyone who came together to make this partnership a reality. This opportunity will not only raise much needed funds for the foundation and the athletes we support, but will also give us a platform to reach the next generation of riders and their families. Focusing on becoming proactive and discuss important topics like enhanced insurance opportunities that can make a drastic impact. We look forward to a long relationship with more amazing ways fans can participate.”

“We are grateful to have an organization like Road to Recovery involved in the support of our athletes,” said MX Sports pro racing managing director Roy Janson. “Both R2R and the Alpinestars Mobile Medial Unit provide valuable services to our riders, and to be able to work together to support both efforts is beneficial to the series, its riders and the sport in general.”

In addition to online donations, fans will be able to show their support by purchasing official R2R merchandise at the Racer X booth, starting at the Circle K High Point National on June 15. Fans will also have a chance to win a VIP fan package for two for the final round at Ironman Raceway on August 24. There will also be autographed memorabilia, gear and the weekly autographed “red plates” up for grabs on R2R eBay auctions. More details will be released in July.