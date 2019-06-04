Josh Osby went 2-2 for first overall in the 250 Class at the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship in Calgary on Saturday. Osby, who lives and trains at ClubMX, said he is glad to be in the mix in the 250 Class, after an injury last year held him out of the championship hunt. We caught up to him after the race. Racer X: Congrats on the overall win. I just told Phil Nicoletti, he went 2-2 but he got third overall, which makes this even better. I think he said some harsh words about that. Anyway, nice work.

Josh Osby: Thank you very much. I don’t think Phil was too pumped. He went down and then went completely gnarly guy. If he could have just done that, he definitely would have won. You know him. He’s like, “2-2, I get third, f*** me.”

I was just over with him when he got off the track and he was so mad. But, I said, “Hey man, we’re racing dirt bikes. It can’t be that bad.” But it’s Phil.

For your ride though, good job. You’ve raced up here before. We did a little preview podcast. I was telling those guys before you got hurt that one year you were right in the mix, so why can’t you be again? That’s kind of where you’re coming from.

Yeah. It’s funny. I don’t listen to too many podcasts, but I listened to that one because I was interested. Everyone kept me under the radar and I was honestly happy about it. I knew where I was coming into this. Obviously like you said, I was in it the first year, got hurt. That was an unfortunate deal. Then last year just dealt with quite a few problems. This year we knew this was the year to try to make it happen. Just tried to have solid rides all day. I honestly was terrible off the starting line. The concrete is tough. We go from metal grates [in Monster Energy AMA Supercross], so that’s obviously the grippiest thing you can get, and then coming to concrete, I was just like lighting up my tire because I was too aggressive. So to come from the back of the pack to passing some good guys, to go 2-2 I’m happy with it. You were catching Luke [Renzland] in the second moto. I thought you were going to get him, to be honest. You were making up some time. Did he pick it up? Did you get a little bit tire? Where was that battle going?

I put in some solid laps there and was catching up to him. I think when he saw the two-lap card, I don’t know if he was getting tired or if he was just cruising around, but I think when he saw the two-lap card it was like an all-out sprint from him. I picked up the pace too. I got pretty close at the end, but I also knew [Tyler] Medaglia was right behind me. Two-two or 2-3 I think would have still gotten the overall, so I wasn’t stressing about it but my goal was to catch Luke. Just honestly ran out of time. I did a privateer pod with you. You weren’t sure about coming up here. What changed for you?

Just the relationship I have with these guys. I live at Club[MX]. Another thing is it’s tough to go racing by yourself out of a van. I plan to do some out of my van just with their bike in the U.S. when I can, but I just felt it was the right thing to do. I want to continue my relationship with these guys. They’re definitely on the pushing side of things. I feel like a lot of team owners get some good sponsors and they’re just kind of hanging out and it’s all good, but these guys are really pushing and making a big effort. Obviously, it all works out good for me living at Club too.

Get the Latest from racer x Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love. Email *