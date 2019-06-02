Results Archive
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
The Conversation: Roczen, Tomac, Osborne

June 2, 2019 7:00am
by:

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen claimed his second overall of the season on Saturday at round three of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado.

Roczen dominated the first moto to claim his second moto win on the season. He finished second to Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac in moto two and took the overall via 1-2 scores.

After a disappointing fifth in the first moto where he dealt with goggle problems and had to stop in the mechanics area for a new pair, Tomac won the second moto to take second overall.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne claimed his first career podium with 2-4 motos.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.