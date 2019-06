Round one of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Calgary on Saturday.

In the 250 Class, American Josh Osby took the overall via 2-2 motos. Fellow American Luke Renzland finished second with Dylan Wright in third.

In the 450 Class, Cole Thompson went 3-1 for the overall over Colton Facciotti and Phil Nicoletti.

250 Class

21 Josh Osby YAM 2-2 94 Luke Renzland YAM 6-1 19 Dylan Wright HON 1-6 121 Marshal Weltin HSK 4-4 14 Tanner Ward KTM 3-5 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW 7-3 1 Jess Pettis KTM 5-7 52 Brad Nauditt HSK 8-10 46 Marco Cannella YAM 10-9 324 Dylan Kaelin KTM 9-11 48 Westen Wrozyna KAW 11-13 64 William Crete HSK 15-12 296 Ryder Floyd YAM 39-8 60 Quinn Amyotte KTM 14-15 36 Teren Gerber KTM 12-17 571 Danny Mathe YAM 18-14 22 Jared Petruska HON 13-DNF 146 Tyler Gibbs KAW 34-16 27 Hayden Halstead YAM 16-27 71 Duncan McLeod KTM17-21

450 Class