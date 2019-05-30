Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Red Bull KTM, Tom Vialle Agree to Two-Year Extension

May 30, 2019 4:45pm | by:
Red Bull KTM and Tom Vialle have agreed to an extension that will see the MX2 class rookie stay with the team through the 2021 season. In his first season in the class, Vialle currently sits seventh in MX2 points. 

I’m very happy to extend my contract for another two years,” said Vialle in a statement. “I could not learn in a better way at this level than being surrounded by the best team. I have taken onboard so much already in just a few months. It is a pleasure to go racing every weekend with this team: Joel, Dirk, Valentina, Harri, Quentin, and all the people that make the team happen. It really is a super place and I’m excited to continue working with them. A big thank you to all at KTM.” 

Through seven rounds of 2019, Vialle’s best overall has been a third, which he earned at the MXGP of Great Britain and the MXGP of Trentino. His three third-place moto finishes are his best through seven rounds.

“It’s exciting to be able to say Tom will be one of our MX2 riders for another two years,” said Robert Jonas, vice president of offroad. "We are watching a young rider seize the chance he has been given and he has exceeded our expectations even before the halfway point of his first season. We believe there is a lot of potential ahead and—as well as the results and success—that is something we like to see. I’d like to thank the team, Joel, Dirk and everybody, for the work and the encouragement and all their experience to help Tom along the way. It proves that again we have a very competitive package and program at the highest level of motocross.”

Vialle will line up behind the gates next on June 9 for the MXGP of Russia. 