Jeffrey Herlings Finishes Third In Return To Racing at Dutch Masters

Defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings finished third overall today in his return to racing at the Dutch Masters at Rhenen (today is a holiday in the Netherlands).

Herlings, who has been out of action since January due to a foot injury sustained in a training accident in Spain, won the first moto and finished fourth in moto two to claim third overall.

Herlings will also compete in the second round of the ADAC MX Masters at Moggers in Germany this weekend.

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Romain Febvre went 3-1 for the overall with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Arminas Jasikonis going 2–2 for second overall.

Jago Geerts, who won his first career MX2 moto last weekend in France, went 1-1 in MX2. Ben Watson and Roan Van De Moosdijk rounded out the podium.

MXGP Overall

Pos Rider Moto 1 Pts Moto 2 Pts 1 Romain Febvre 20 25 2 Arminas Jasikonis 22 22 3 Jeffrey Herlings 25 18 4 Pauls Jonass 18 20 5 Glenn Coldenhoff 15 16 6 Petar Petrov 14 15 7 Lars Van Berkel 12 14 8 Sven Van De Mierden 13 12 9 Jeffrey Dewulf 10 13 10 Luca Nijenhuis 8 10

MX2 Overall