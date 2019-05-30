Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Thunder Valley

May 30, 2019 2:35pm
by:

450SX

BLAKE BAGGETT – WRIST | IN

Comment: Baggett crashed in the first moto and jammed his wrist. He raced the rest of the day with some pain, but he’s in for Thunder Valley.

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Bloss is back on the bike after tearing his ACL before supercross. He hopes to return at High Point.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: There is currently no timetable on Peick’s return after a big crash at the Paris Supercross left him with major injuries.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is still healing up after breaking his heel in Daytona. An official return date is yet to be announced.

JOEY SAVATGY – SHOULDER, LEG | IN

Comment: Savatgy will return to action this weekend in Colorado after a shoulder injury and hematoma in his leg sidelined him for the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Savatgy
Savatgy Rich Shepherd

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Before Hangtown, Wilson posted on Instagram that he's miss “the first couple rounds,” and although there is no exact return date for Wilson, he will not line up this weekend. 

250SX

SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Cantrell is out with a fractured bone in his wrist, originally thought to be a sprain. There is no timetable on his return.

MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Falk crashed at Hangtown and broke his collarbone. He’s undergone surgery and is out for the immediate future.

AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Forkner tore his ACL during practice before the Nashville Supercross. He’s had surgery and will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.

MITCHELL OLDENBURG – LEG, BUTTOCK | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg sustained third degree burns on his buttock in Las Vegas, which required a skin graft from his thigh. He’s scheduled to return to action at High Point.