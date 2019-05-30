450SX

BLAKE BAGGETT – WRIST | IN

Comment: Baggett crashed in the first moto and jammed his wrist. He raced the rest of the day with some pain, but he’s in for Thunder Valley.

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Bloss is back on the bike after tearing his ACL before supercross. He hopes to return at High Point.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: There is currently no timetable on Peick’s return after a big crash at the Paris Supercross left him with major injuries.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is still healing up after breaking his heel in Daytona. An official return date is yet to be announced.

JOEY SAVATGY – SHOULDER, LEG | IN

Comment: Savatgy will return to action this weekend in Colorado after a shoulder injury and hematoma in his leg sidelined him for the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.