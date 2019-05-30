450SX
BLAKE BAGGETT – WRIST | IN
Comment: Baggett crashed in the first moto and jammed his wrist. He raced the rest of the day with some pain, but he’s in for Thunder Valley.
BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Bloss is back on the bike after tearing his ACL before supercross. He hopes to return at High Point.
WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT
Comment: There is currently no timetable on Peick’s return after a big crash at the Paris Supercross left him with major injuries.
AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT
Comment: Plessinger is still healing up after breaking his heel in Daytona. An official return date is yet to be announced.
JOEY SAVATGY – SHOULDER, LEG | IN
Comment: Savatgy will return to action this weekend in Colorado after a shoulder injury and hematoma in his leg sidelined him for the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Before Hangtown, Wilson posted on Instagram that he's miss “the first couple rounds,” and although there is no exact return date for Wilson, he will not line up this weekend.
250SX
SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Cantrell is out with a fractured bone in his wrist, originally thought to be a sprain. There is no timetable on his return.
MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Falk crashed at Hangtown and broke his collarbone. He’s undergone surgery and is out for the immediate future.
AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Forkner tore his ACL during practice before the Nashville Supercross. He’s had surgery and will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT
Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.
MITCHELL OLDENBURG – LEG, BUTTOCK | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg sustained third degree burns on his buttock in Las Vegas, which required a skin graft from his thigh. He’s scheduled to return to action at High Point.