GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Work With Supercross: Feld Is Seeking a Public Relations Assistant Manager

May 29, 2019 10:00am | by:
Work and travel with the best.

Feld Entertainment is hiring a public relations assistant manager for supercross.

This is an exciting opportunity for a candidate who has three years of experience in sports PR, and the ability to travel with the show during Q1.

Please submit your resume at the link below, and make sure to choose the assistant manager, public relations position at the top of the page.

Apply now