GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
The List: Most Combined Championships In AMA Motocross

May 29, 2019 12:00pm
by:

Prior to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener, we decided to post the all-time wins list and see if any riders can move up the list this year. (Hint: Tomac and Roczen definitely can.) Check it out here.

Wins are great at all, but at the end of the day, championships are what riders bust their ass for. With that in mind, we decided to see which rider has the most combined championships in AMA Motocross (spoiler, and a shocker: it’s the GOAT).

If you love stuff like this, give the new @mxresearchdept Instagram a follow for all kinds of facts, stats, and data from Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. 

Check out the full combined list below.

Most Combined Championships In AMA Motocross

RankRider250/450125/250500Total
1Ricky Carmichael73x10
2Broc Gloverx336
3Jeff Ward2125
3Mike Kiedrowski2215
3Rick Johnson3x25
3Ryan Villopoto23x5
7Ryan Dungey31x4
8Bob Hannah21x3
8David Bailey1x23
8Doug Henry12x3
8Eli Tomac*21x3
8Gary Jones3xx3
8James Stewart12x3
8Jeff Emig21x3
8Jeff Stanton3xx3
8Kent Howerton2x13
8Mark Barnettx3x3
8Marty Smithx213
8Tony DiStefano3xx3
19Grant Langston11x2
19Jean-Michel Bayle1x12
19Jeremy Martin*x2x2
19Ken Roczen*2xx2
19Micky Dymondx2x2
19Pierre Karsmakersxx22
19Steve Lamsonx2x2

*Active rider

The following have one career title:

Aaron Plessinger, Blake Baggett, Brad Lackey, Chad Reed, Chuck Sun, Cooper Webb, Danny LaPorte, Darrell Shultz, Dean Wilson, Donnie Hansen, George Holland, Greg Albertyn, Guy Cooper, Ivan Tedesco, Jeremy McGrath, Jim Weinert, Johnny O’Mara, Mike Brown, Mike LaRocco, Rick Burgett, Ron Lechien, Travis Pastrana, Trey Canard, and Zach Osborne.