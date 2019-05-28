BY THE NUMBERS 38 Laps led of 60 in the 450 Class by Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen through the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Monster Energy Kawasakis’ Eli Tomac has led 14 laps and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin has led eight laps. 9th Place finish for Fredrik Noren in the 450 Class at Fox Raceway at Pala. He was the highest finishing non-factory rider. 4 Holeshots by KTM riders through the first two rounds: Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, and Justin Bogle each have taken a holeshot.

16th Place finish for Rocky Mountain ATC/MV-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett, who crashed in the first 450 Class moto. Baggett, who had to pit and have a front wheel change, finished 33rd in the first moto and finished 14th in the second moto—only earning him seven points on the weekend. 100 Points for Tomac through two rounds of the 2018 the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 93 Points for Tomac through two rounds of the 2019 the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

31 Laps led of 60 in the 250 Class by Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper through the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Cianciarulo has led 25 laps and both Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath and GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence have each lead two laps. 16th And final lap of the first 250 Class moto, where both GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis set their fastest lap time of the moto. In the second moto, Cooper and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos set their fastest lap time of the moto on the 16th and final lap. 1 Overall win in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo entering this season. 2 Overall wins in the 250 Class for Cianciarulo this season.

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK COOPER WEBB | 6-6 FOR SIXTH OVERALL IN 450 CLASS “I didn’t the best starts today and just struggled to work my way to the front. I feel like I rode consistently but not at the pace I needed to be at. I’m looking forward to getting back to Florida and getting back into the routine of things this week so we can come out swinging at Thunder Valley.” JUSTIN HILL | 8-7 FOR SEVENTH OVERALL IN 450 CLASS “I was super bummed after Hangtown and didn’t want to feel that way again. The experience really motivated me. I’m starting to put my best foot forward. This is a new mindset, so it will take some time to get where I really need to be, but I’m excited to build on this weekend and see where we can go.” JUSTIN BARCIA | 7-10 FOR EIGHTH OVERALL IN 450 CLASS “I didn’t get a great flow in the morning and didn’t qualify my best, but going into the moto I knew I would do better. Ended up finishing seventh In the second moto, where the track got even more rough. I’m still building up my fitness and getting stronger coming off of my injuries from earlier this year. All in all it was a decent weekend. I’m glad to leave Fox Raceway healthy, but definitely looking to keep improving and getting better. I’m looking forward to Thunder Valley, I usually do good there.”

COLE SEELY | 11-8 FOR TENTH OVERALL IN 450 CLASS “My starts really held me back today. I was happy with my riding and how I felt on the bike, so it’s a bummer my results didn’t reflect it more. In the first race I got a bad start and went down on the second lap. I spent the whole race trying to just make up as many spots as possible. I got another bad start in the second. You can’t put yourself in such a bad spot in the beginning and expect to get a solid result. I do think I did a decent job making up positions and was happy with the intensity and pace I held. My fitness is definitely coming back, so there were some positives to take away from the weekend.” DEAN FERRIS | 10-13 FOR 11TH OVERALL IN 450 CLASS “I feel like I started the weekend solid, making improvements. First moto was pretty solid and had to dig pretty deep for that one. In the second moto, I got more comfortable with the settings and was pushing toward the front. I ended up having a crash but pushed as hard as I could. All in all we are making progress and will keep working toward improving.”

Chase Sexton | 5-5 for fourth overall in 250 Class “We had some long testing days and I think it paid off, I felt a lot better than last week. My starts were not there this weekend. Second moto, I came from last to trying to pass for third but ended up falling over. Then I had to go back to work on [Justin] Cooper, and I think he got a second wind and I did everything I could but I couldn’t get him. Coming from that far back, you spend a lot of energy. Fifth overall is okay, we’re making progress, kind of the same way we started the season in supercross. I feel like I should be battling for wins, and I was up there in the first moto, I mean, I got fifth and was only 3.8 seconds behind the leader! So I can’t be too upset. We’re looking forward to Colorado making a few adjustments on the bike, but not too much.” COLT NICHOLS | 4-7 FOR FIFTH OVERALL IN 250 CLASS “Overall a little disappointed with how the day ended up after feeling really good, but we get to try again next week. My bike was great and I’m really happy with the progress we made this past week. The track was tough today, mostly because passing seemed to be hard. Everyone was getting jammed up a bit at times. I’m really looking forward to next week and am ready to head back east.” GARRETT MARCHBANKS | 9-8 FOR SEVENTH OVERALL IN 250 CLASS “This was a much better race for me, even with the bad starts. Knowing I was able to come through after being so far back gives me motivation for the upcoming races. I just need to nail down my starts and we’ll be right up there fighting for a podium.”

Hunter Lawrence | 37-2 for ninth overall in 250 Class “Bitter sweet weekend here at Fox Raceway. Started off the day solid with third and fourth in the qualifying sessions. First moto had a good start and worked my way into third and then a rock broke my oil filter cap so all the engine oil was draining out and it was dying on the lap just before the accident with Smith happened [Jordon Smith and Lawrence came together and both crashed]. The crash didn’t cause the bike problem, it was already happening, and then it locked up on the downhill where we came together. Lucky to have no injuries. “The next moto was cool! Average start from all the way outside and worked my way up to first. I was really feeling it, but I washed the front wheel out and ended up second. Such a big week and I want to give a huge thank you to the team, we rode five days in a row this week, with three big testing days to improve the bike from last weekend, then press day and then race day so it was a big week for us and we are happy to see it pay off in relation to speed and how the bike handled!” RJ HAMPSHIRE | 2-36 FOR TENTH OVERALL IN 250 CLASS “Felt really good all day and was happy with my bike. First moto I didn’t get a great start and struggled the first couple laps. I hung in there and just started flowing, late in the moto was so much fun. Top five finishing within four seconds is crazy! I was definitely happy with the second [place finish]. “Second moto the gate flinched so a few of us hit the gate. One hundred percent, that race should have been red flagged. The whole first lap I was expecting a red flag, and I was not happy that it didn’t come out. So my start was terrible, and then as I was making my way through the pack, AMart [Alex Martin] got sketchy and I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, he smoked me and I ended up going down pretty hard. When we hit he broke my water pump which caused the DNF. A lot of positives from the weekend and could have been a different ending with a red flag. Oh well, heal up and be ready for Colorado!”

Christian Craig | 6-15 for 11th overall in 250 Class “Overall, I had some good improvement from the first round. Worked my way to sixth in the first moto and felt good. Second moto I got a terrible start but worked my way to around ninth but unfortunately had a second-to-last-lap crash which forced me to lose a couple spots. Would have had a solid overall if I hadn’t crashed but overall I’m happy with my improvements and look forward to next weekend!” MARTIN DAVALOS | 18-9 FOR 14th OVERALL IN 250 CLASS “The track was tough today and I am still pretty sore from my crash last weekend. I did my best to find smooth lines but on a track like this you’re not going to find that. I am happy to see the progress in moto two and will look forward to Denver to get back in the top ten.” TY MASTERPOOL | 12-17 FOR 15TH OVERALL IN 250 CLASS “I was happy with my riding the first moto. I think it was smart and solid but I got a bad start and had to work my way up. The second moto—talk about adversity. I got a great start and then just went downhill from there, but I’ve been taking every moto as a great experience to learn and move forward.”

LAP TIMES 450 CLASS — MOTO 1 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1 2:08.161 9 2:10.144 Eli Tomac 2 4 2:08.686 7 2:11.324 Jason Anderson 3 2 2:08.970 6 2:10.873 Ken Roczen 4 3 2:08.974 7 2:10.680 Marvin Musquin 5 5 2:09.745 12 2:11.426 Zach Osborne 6 6 2:10.047 5 2:11.691 Cooper Webb 7 33 2:11.375 2 2:14.685 Blake Baggett 8 8 2:12.149 6 2:14.119 Justin Hill 9 7 2:13.125 12 2:14.562 Justin Barcia 10 9 2:14.452 6 2:15.258 Fredrik Noren 450 CLASS — MOTO 2 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2 2:09.028 6 2:12.106 Marvin Musuqin 2 1 2:09.070 5 2:11.317 Eli Tomac 3 3 2:10.543 4 2:12.339 Ken Roczen 4 5 2:10.596 3 2:13.427 Jason Anderson 5 4 2:10.668 6 2:12.386 Zach Osborne 6 6 2:11.240 5 2:14.463 Cooper Webb 7 14 2:12.316 4 2:18.425 Blake Baggett 8 8 2:12.878 4 2:14.748 Cole Seely 9 7 2:13.079 5 2:14.603 Justin Hill 10 10 2:13.555 3 2:15.755 Justin Barcia 250 CLASS — MOTO 1 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 37 2:09.635 3 2:10.410 Hunter Lawrence 2 3 2:09.861 8 2:11.049 Adam Cianciarulo 3 16 2:09.993 3 2:13.738 Jordon Smith 4 2 2:10.021 15 2:11.141 RJ Hampshire 5 5 2:10.203 16 2:11.203 Chase Sexton 6 4 2:10.533 3 2:11.551 Colt Nichols 7 1 2:10.743 9 2:11.399 Justin Cooper 8 7 2:11.197 16 2:13.401 Dylan Ferrandis 9 8 2:12.032 15 2:13.330 Michael Mosiman 10 10 2:12.396 7 2:14.569 Alex Martin 250 CLASS — MOTO 2 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 4 2:08.895 16 2:11.870 Justin Cooper 2 2 2:09.433 7 2:11.134 Hunter Lawrence 3 1 2:09.590 9 2:11.027 Adam Cianciarulo 4 5 2:10.106 6 2:12.715 Chase Sexton 5 3 2:10.227 6 2:11.656 Dylan Ferrandis 6 7 2:11.900 13 2:14.033 Colt Nichols 7 8 2:11.962 6 2:14.965 Garrett Marchbanks 8 6 2:12.829 6 2:14.446 Alex Martin 9 11 2:13.376 6 2:15.148 Michael Mosiman 10 15 2:13.513 5 2:16.232 Christian Craig