Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
OTOR Issue 187

May 28, 2019 10:10am | by:
The sixth issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #187

“Way-more fun” Dovi talks his true passion: Andrea Dovizioso is one of the fastest motorcycle racers in the world and one of the biggest fans of motocross. We get the Ducati rider to talk us about his obsession.

wanting to eat it all: TKO opens up; MX2 title contender Thomas Kjer Olsen diced, sliced, and grilled on leading a world championship, moving to MXGP and trying to beat Jorge Prado.

wit's an island thing: 2019 TT; Peter Hickman talks through a 135mph lap of the Isle of Man and we speak to XL Moto’s Lee Johnston as the TT gets ready for another fortnight of speed.

adidas, Rev’it, Bautista: More!: Features, blogs, photos and products. Pages of info, insight, and much more inside, including Roland Brown’s review of Suzuki’s 2019 Katana update.