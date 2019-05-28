Cylinder Works Releases 2018 and 2019 Honda CRF 250R & RX Cylinder Kits
Cylinder Works cylinder kits for the '18-'19 Honda CRF 250R & 250RX are now available at your local dealer! We turn up the horsepower with a full line of kits including Standard/Stock Compression, High Compression, & Big Bore. Each of our kits come complete with the new cylinder, piston, rings, and gaskets to get back on the track or trail quickly!
Standard Bore Cylinder Kit
Our #CW10011K01 Standard Bore/Stock Compression cylinder kit is precision honed and comes with gaskets and seals for installation. Also included is a premium-quality Vertex piston kit with piston rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Compression ratio of 13.9:1.
Priced At $459.95
High-Compression Cylinder Kit
The #CW10011K01HC High-Compression cylinder kit looks stock, but it will provide extra horsepower! They come with gaskets and seals for installation, as well as a forged Vertex high-compression piston kit. Compression ratio of 14.6:1.
Priced At $499.95
Big Bore Cylinder Kit
Our 270cc Big Bore cylinder kit, #CW11011K01 is stock appearing, nickel silicon carbide plated, and precision honed. The kit comes with all gaskets and seals needed for installation. Also included is a Vertex forged big bore piston kit, complete with piston rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Compression ratio of 13.9:1.
Priced At $559.95
Now available at your local dealer! For more information about Cylinder Works cylinder kits, please call 515-402-8000 or visit cylinder-works.com.