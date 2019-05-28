Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Cylinder Works Releases 2018 and 2019 Honda CRF 250R & RX Cylinder Kits

May 28, 2019 9:00am | by:
Cylinder Works Releases 2018 and 2019 Honda CRF 250R & RX Cylinder Kits

Cylinder Works cylinder kits for the '18-'19 Honda CRF 250R & 250RX are now available at your local dealer! We turn up the horsepower with a full line of kits including Standard/Stock Compression, High Compression, & Big Bore. Each of our kits come complete with the new cylinder, piston, rings, and gaskets to get back on the track or trail quickly!

Standard Bore Cylinder Kit

Our #CW10011K01 Standard Bore/Stock Compression cylinder kit is precision honed and comes with gaskets and seals for installation. Also included is a premium-quality Vertex piston kit with piston rings, wrist pin, and circlips.  Compression ratio of 13.9:1.

Priced At $459.95 

High-Compression Cylinder Kit

The #CW10011K01HC High-Compression cylinder kit looks stock, but it will provide extra horsepower! They come with gaskets and seals for installation, as well as a forged Vertex high-compression piston kit. Compression ratio of 14.6:1.

Priced At $499.95 

Big Bore Cylinder Kit

Our 270cc Big Bore cylinder kit, #CW11011K01 is stock appearing, nickel silicon carbide plated, and precision honed. The kit comes with all gaskets and seals needed for installation. Also included is a Vertex forged big bore piston kit, complete with piston rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Compression ratio of 13.9:1.

Priced At $559.95 

Now available at your local dealer! For more information about Cylinder Works cylinder kits, please call 515-402-8000 or visit cylinder-works.com