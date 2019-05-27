Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 2 (of 12) - Fox Raceway - Pala, CA
Pala (Fox Raceway) - 450
Fox Raceway at Pala - Pala, CA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|6 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8 - 7
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|7 - 10
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|9 - 9
|Honda CRF450
|10
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|11 - 8
|Honda CRF450
|11
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|10 - 13
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|12 - 12
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|13
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|16 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 450
|14
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|15 - 15
|Husqvarna FC 450
|15
|Jake Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|13 - 26
|Honda CRF450
|16
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|33 - 14
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|14 - 31
|Kawasaki KX
|18
|Ben LaMay
|Anchorage, AK
|37 - 16
|Honda CRF450
|19
|Erki Kahro
|Estonia
|17 - 20
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20
|Taiki Koga
|Japan
|22 - 17
|Kawasaki KX
Pala (Fox Raceway) - 250
Fox Raceway at Pala - Pala, CAFull Results
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|93
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|89
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|74
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|72
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|70
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|65
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|52
|8
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|42
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|41
|10
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|38
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|92
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|86
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|70
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|68
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|65
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|51
|7
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|48
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|47
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|42
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|41
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 7 (of 18) - MXGP of France - St. Jean d'Angely, France
MXGP of France - MXGP
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|6 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 8
|Yamaha
|6
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|9 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|2 - 17
|KTM
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|11 - 7
|KTM
|9
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|7 - 11
|Husqvarna
|10
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|16 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP of France - MX2
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|3 - 5
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|7 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki
|6
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|12 - 3
|Yamaha
|7
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|5 - 8
|Husqvarna
|8
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|15 - 7
|KTM
|9
|Darian Sanayei
|Monroe, WA
|10 - 13
|Kawasaki
|10
|Tom Vialle
|France
|4 - 28
|KTM
MXGP of France - EMX250
St. Jean d'Angely - St. Jean d'Angely, France
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|1 - 6
|Honda
|2
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|2 - 8
|Kawasaki
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|12 - 1
|Kawasaki
|6
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|18 - 2
|KTM
|7
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|5 - 12
|Honda
|8
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|7 - 11
|KTM
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|6 - 13
|Yamaha
|10
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|15 - 10
|KTM
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|311
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|301
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|218
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|208
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|190
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|184
|7
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|162
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|156
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|144
|10
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|141
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|297
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|283
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|217
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|210
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|187
|6
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|184
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|182
|8
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|157
|9
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|157
|10
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|125
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|138
|2
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|120
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|97
|4
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|74
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|73
|6
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|68
|7
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|67
|8
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|67
|9
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|66
|10
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|60
125 ALL STAR RACE
Round 2 (of 12) - Fox Raceway - Pala, CA
Overall
|Pos.
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|Bike
|City, State
|1
|24
|Joshua
|Varize
|KTM
|Rialto, CA
|2
|2
|Ryan
|Villopoto
|YAM
|Newport Beach, CA
|3
|424
|Andrew
|Hertzler
|YAM
|Corona, CA
|4
|141
|Robbie
|Wageman
|YAM
|Newhall, CA
|5
|448
|Broc
|Shoemaker
|YAM
|Menifee, CA
|6
|10
|Colton
|Haaker
|HQV
|Perris, CA
|7
|71
|Talon
|Hawkins
|HQV
|Temecula, CA
|8
|246
|William
|Simons Jr.
|YAM
|Simi Valley, CA
|9
|19
|Brandon
|Ray
|KTM
|Fremont, CA
|10
|576
|Travis
|Howell
|KTM
|Cottage Grove, OR
To view the full 125 All Star Race Results, click here.
Other championship standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 6 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|165
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|152
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|123
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|111
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|93
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|83
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|81
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|65
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|58
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|52
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|119
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|107
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|91
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|78
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|77
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|69
|9
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|65
|10
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|65
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|165
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|153
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|101
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|97
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
|10
|Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|160
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|153
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|125
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|107
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|85
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|84
|8
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|73
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|69
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|64
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 5
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|275
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|271
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|265
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|210
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|207
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|283
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|260
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|258
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|212
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|212
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|289
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|272
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|257
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|218
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|200
Dutch Masters
Through Round 2
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|97
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|79
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|67
|4th
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|60
|5th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|55
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|94
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|65
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|62
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|Husqvarna
|58
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|56
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 2
MX1 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|94
|2nd
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|92
|3rd
|Lewis Tombs
|Honda
|70
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|58
|5th
|Alexander Brown
|KTM
|57
MX2 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|97
|2nd
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|85
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|76
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|70
|5th
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|70
WORCS
Through Round 5
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|125
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|102
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|81
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|65
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike