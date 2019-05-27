Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings Will Return To Racing This Week

May 27, 2019 11:05am | by:
Jeffrey Herlings Will Return To Racing This Week

Defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings will return to racing this week, KTM announced today.

Herlings will compete in the Dutch Masters at Rhenen on Thursday (holiday in the Netherlands) and the second round of the ADAC MX Masters at Moggers in Germany this weekend.

Herlings has been completing short practice motos for almost three weeks, but a firm return date to MXGP has yet to be determined.

“It feels great to be back on the bike again but I have to take things slowly and listen to what my body is saying,” Herlings said recently in a statement. “Sometimes I still have some pain in my foot and I need to train and get good time on the bike after three months of almost doing nothing. Basically I need to ride myself into shape. I want to come back to the track when I am 100 percent but I know I won’t be able to return and win; it will take a few races to get back up to a good level and the rest of the guys are already pushing hard and have the rhythm of regular racing. I’m working hard and will be back as soon as possible.” 

Herlings has been out of action since January due to a foot injury sustained in a training accident in Spain.

MXGP is off this weekend and will return at the MXGP of Russia on June 9.