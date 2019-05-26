Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo claimed his second straight 250 Class overall at round two of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway on Saturday.

Cianciarulo held off GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence in the second moto to claim the moto win and the overall via 3-1 motos.

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper won the first moto—his second moto win to begin the season—and took second overall via 1-4 motos.

Cooper’s teammate Dylan Ferrandis finished third with 7-3 scores.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.