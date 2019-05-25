Racer X Films: 2000 Honda CR250 Project Build
While traveling during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, privateer Brent Rouse and brother Dane, stopped at a local Honda dealership in Fayetteville Arkansas. When they walked into the shop a young sales rep asked if there were any bikes they were interested in. Dane replied "Nothing in here." The kid asked what they were interested in. Dane went on to tell the kid “If you have any older two-strokes we would be interested.”
The young sales rep went on to tell them that he had a bike at home that would meet that description. The Rouse brothers asked what it was and how much do you want for it? The kid replied, “Its a 2000 CR250 and I would take $600 for it.” “Sold!" said the Rouse brothers. “We will be by your place after you get off work to get it.”
The bike had seen better days: the crank was locked up, the head was pretty beat up, plastics, bars, grips, tires, and all the bearings needed a one a ticket to the trash. After a lot of hard work, and with help from so many great sponsors the Rouse brothers turned what was once a blown up $600 bike that was sitting outside into this.
Wrench Rabbit
www.wrenchrabbit.com
Hot Rods Crankshaft
Main Bearings/seals
Complete engine gaskets
Transmission Bearing kit
Vertex Top End Kit— Standard bore with Piston, Rings, Pin and Clips
Lectron
www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Lectron high velocity Carb with throttle assy/Cable
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Front & Rear Sprocket
MX Chain
Pivot Works
www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Swing arm Bearing rebuild kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Wheel Bearing kit
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX33 front tire
MX33 Rear tire
All Balls
www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Clutch Cable
Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Clutch Basket, Inner hub, Pressure plate and plates/springs
Fuel Star
www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy
Mika Metals
www.mikametals.com
Handle Bars
Bar Mounts
Grips
Chain
Brake pads front & rear
PhatHead Racing
www.phatheadracing.com
High Compression Head
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Bolts for complete bike
Chain Adjuster
Mid Cities Honda
www.midcitieshonda.com
OEM Honda Parts
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Front and rear brake cap
Rotating bar mount front brake
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Elite Clutch Perch assy
Front Brake Lever
Engine oil fill cap
Skid Plate
Brake Guard
Rear caliper guard
UFO Plastic
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
Chain Guide
Chain Slider
Mud Flap
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover
Seat Foam
Moto Tape
www.mototape.com
Frame tape
Mx Tech
www.mx-tech.com
Suspension Valving
DLC coating
Huck valve installation
Galfer
www.galferusa.com
Brake lines front and rear
Rotors front and rear
Magik Graphics
www.magiksc.com
Custom graphics
Cryo Heat
www.cryoheat.com
Cryo heat treatment
Micro polishing of complete motor internals and exterior, axels, sprockets, brake internals.
Boyesen
www.boyesen.com
Reed cage
Clutch cover
Ignition cover
HPP cover
Super cooler water pump with cover
Lucas Oil
www.lucasoil.com
Gear Oil
Pre Mix
IMS
www.imsproducts.com
Pro Series foot pegs
Shifter
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Air Filter
Curry Custom Coatings
Instagram: @currycustomcoating
Powder coating of hubs and shock spring
Ke3 Restoration
Vapor Blasting of entire motor, triple clamps, linkages, complete brake assemblies, brake lever
Instagram: @ke3restoration
Instagram @brentr553 @rouse_763 and view their website www.brentrouse553.com.
