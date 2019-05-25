Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2000 Honda CR250 Project Build

May 25, 2019 6:00am | by:

While traveling during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, privateer Brent Rouse and brother Dane, stopped at a local Honda dealership in Fayetteville Arkansas. When they walked into the shop a young sales rep asked if there were any bikes they were interested in. Dane replied "Nothing in here." The kid asked what they were interested in. Dane went on to tell the kid “If you have any older two-strokes we would be interested.”

The young sales rep went on to tell them that he had a bike at home that would meet that description. The Rouse brothers asked what it was and how much do you want for it? The kid replied, “Its a 2000 CR250 and I would take $600 for it.” “Sold!" said the Rouse brothers. “We will be by your place after you get off work to get it.”

The bike had seen better days: the crank was locked up, the head was pretty beat up, plastics, bars, grips, tires, and all the bearings needed a one a ticket to the trash. After a lot of hard work, and with help from so many great sponsors the Rouse brothers turned what was once a blown up $600 bike that was sitting outside into this.

Wrench Rabbit       

www.wrenchrabbit.com
Hot Rods Crankshaft
Main Bearings/seals
Complete engine gaskets
Transmission Bearing kit
Vertex Top End Kit— Standard bore with Piston, Rings, Pin and Clips  

Lectron

www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Lectron high velocity Carb with throttle assy/Cable 

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer                  

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com
Front & Rear Sprocket
MX Chain

Pivot Works  

www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Swing arm Bearing rebuild kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Wheel Bearing kit

Dunlop Tire                  

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX33 front tire
MX33 Rear tire 

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Clutch Cable
Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins

Hinson Clutch Components             

www.hinsonracing.com
Clutch Basket, Inner hub, Pressure plate and plates/springs

Fuel Star                                   

www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy

Mika Metals

www.mikametals.com
Handle Bars
Bar Mounts
Grips
Chain
Brake pads front & rear 

PhatHead Racing 

www.phatheadracing.com
High Compression Head 

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Bolts for complete bike
Chain Adjuster

Mid Cities Honda

www.midcitieshonda.com
OEM Honda Parts

Works Connection           

www.worksconnection.com
Front and rear brake cap
Rotating bar mount front brake
Hour Meter and Mount 
Stand
Elite Clutch Perch assy 
Front Brake Lever
Engine oil fill cap
Skid Plate
Brake Guard
Rear caliper guard 

UFO Plastic                                       

www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
Chain Guide
Chain Slider
Mud Flap

Moto Seat                                                            

www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover
Seat Foam

Moto Tape

www.mototape.com
Frame tape

Mx Tech

www.mx-tech.com
Suspension Valving
DLC coating
Huck valve installation 

Galfer

www.galferusa.com
Brake lines front and rear
Rotors front and rear 

Magik Graphics

www.magiksc.com
Custom graphics

Cryo Heat

www.cryoheat.com
Cryo heat treatment
Micro polishing of complete motor internals and exterior, axels, sprockets, brake internals.

Boyesen

www.boyesen.com
Reed cage
Clutch cover
Ignition cover
HPP cover
Super cooler water pump with cover 

Lucas Oil

www.lucasoil.com
Gear Oil
Pre Mix 

IMS

www.imsproducts.com
Pro Series foot pegs
Shifter 

Uni Filter                                                      

www.unifilter.com
Air Filter

Curry Custom Coatings

Instagram: @currycustomcoating
Powder coating of hubs and shock spring 

Ke3 Restoration

Vapor Blasting of entire motor, triple clamps, linkages, complete brake assemblies, brake lever
Instagram: @ke3restoration 

Instagram @brentr553 @rouse_763 and view their website www.brentrouse553.com.

  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0001 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0004 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0002 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0009 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0023 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0022 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0020 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0019 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0021 Simon Cudby
  • 2000HondaCR250R-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.