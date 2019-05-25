Results Archive
Joshua Varize Outlasts Ryan Villopoto To Claim Fox Raceway 125 All Star Win

May 25, 2019 3:45pm
Prior to the opening motos of the Fox Raceway at Pala the fans were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the second stop of the 125cc All Star Series took place.

And we had a bit of an upset, as 17-year-old California native Joshua Varize took the win ahead of multi-time Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 and 250 Class Champion Ryan Villopoto.

Another California product, Andrew Hertzler, 16, rounded out the podium. Robbie Wageman and Broc Shoemaker took fifth and sixth, followed by EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker.

Talon Hawkins, William Simons Jr., Brandon Ray, and Travis Howell rounded out the top ten.

Fox Raceway Overall Results

Pos.#First NameLast NameBikeCity, State
124JoshuaVarizeKTMRialto, CA
22RyanVillopotoYAMNewport Beach, CA
3424AndrewHertzlerYAMCorona, CA
4141RobbieWagemanYAMNewhall, CA
5448BrocShoemakerYAMMenifee, CA
610ColtonHaakerHQVPerris, CA
771TalonHawkinsHQVTemecula, CA
8246WilliamSimons Jr.YAMSimi Valley, CA
919BrandonRayKTMFremont, CA
10576TravisHowellKTMCottage Grove, OR
11126KyleAllisonKTMYucaipa, CA
12224DakotaBenderYAMWinchester, CA
1327BrysonOlsonHONTruckee, CA
14618TalonGormanHONGranite Bay, CA
15333JohnAyersHQVPort Orange, FL
16227AustinMillerYAMAguanga, CA
17212BrodyMcLaughlinYAMSan Luis Obispo, CA
1815CarterDubachYAMTustin, CA
1979JettReynoldsKAWBakersfield, CA
20161VincentMurphyYAMNew Hyde Park, NY
21184DennisStapletonHQVLake Elsinore, CA
22211CraigCanoyYAMScottsdale, AZ
23670DylanSchmokeKTMAlpine, CA