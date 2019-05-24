Results Archive
Wild Boar GNCC Highlights To Air on NBCSN on May 25

May 24, 2019 12:15pm | by:
Wild Boar GNCC Highlights To Air on NBCSN on May 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Tune in to NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) this Saturday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m. EST for the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, season-opener Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC bike highlight show from Palatka, Florida.

As round one got underway it was Imagine Moto/Makson Inc./Romar Marina's Heath Harrison grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award and heading into the woods first. When they emerged, it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell in the lead position. Russell would maintain the lead for the first three laps before battling with Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Steward Baylor Jr. 

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Beta USA Factory Team's Mike Witkowski grabbing the holeshot. However, it wouldn't take long for XC2 defending champion and Trail Jesters KTM/FMF's Ben Kelley to take over the lead. After getting into the lead Kelley would push throughout the three-hour race. Trail Jesters KTM/MCS Racing/SSR Rider Development's Jonathan Girroir came through timing and scoring in the second-place position after lap one. Girroir came back in 2019 on a new team and ready to go racing. 

In the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class it was Trail Jesters KTM/Maxxis and defending champion Jesse Ansley grabbing the holeshot. Ansley and Beta USA Factory Team's Cody Barnes would battle on the second lap, but Ansley would make the pass stick and hold on to the lead. Tune-in this Saturday afternoon to re-watch all the action from GNCC Round 1 in Florida.

GNCC LIVE continues with coverage from each ATV and bike pro races for a total of 26 live racing programs online at RacerTV.com. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite professional and top amateur off-road racers compete for the win at each round throughout the season, and keep up-to-date with their quest for the 2019 National Championship. 

NBCSN Channel number on Popular Cable/Satellite Providers:

  • AT&T U-verse: Standard 640 / HD 1640
  • DIRECTV: 220
  • DISH Network: 159

Use the NBCSN channel finder to determine the channel for NBCSN in your area. 

2019 GNCC NBCSN Television Schedule

RndEvent DateBroadcast DateTimeEventLocation
1Mar 9-10May 251:30 PMWild BoarPalatka, FL
2Mar 16-17Jun 211:30 PMThe GeneralWashington, GA
3Mar 30-31Jun 152:30 PMSteele CreekMorganton, NC
4Apr 13-14Jul 232:00 PMCamp Coker BulletSociety Hill, SC
5May 4-5Jul 141:00 PMX-Factor WhitetailsPeru, IN
6May 18-19Jul 271:00 PMThe John PentonMillfield, OH
7Jun 1-2Aug 256:30 PMTomahawkAlpine, NY
8Jun 22-23Sep 82:30 PMSnowshoeSnowshoe, WV
9Jul 6-7Sep 1412:30 PMHigh VoltageDilliner, PA
10Sep 14-15Oct 1312:00 PMBlack SkyHarpursville, NY
11Sep 28-29Oct 263:30 PMMason-DixonMount Morris, PA
12Oct 12-13Nov 172:00 PMMountaineer @ Summit Bechtel ReserveBeckley, WV
13Oct 26-27Nov 2312:30 PMIronmanCrawfordsville, IN

