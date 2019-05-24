Jacksonville, Fla. —The 48th season of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series has officially begun. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will feature 12 rounds of races that span over 11 states, with Jacksonville serving as the fifth stop of the series.

Today, the first-ever Florida National announced its title sponsor. US Assure, a national company based in Jacksonville, FL, will have the naming rights for the event. The US Assure Florida National will take place on June 22, 2019, at WW Motocross Park and will be nationally televised on NBC Sports.

“As a life-long motocross enthusiast, I understand the power of this sport,” said Ty Petway, chairman of the board and CEO of US Assure. “Hosting the Florida National at WW Motocross Park is a major tribute to the pride and spirit embodied by the entire city of Jacksonville and the professionalism of the Scarborough family. I look forward to using this platform as another way for US Assure to connect with the community and our construction-based clients.”

Tickets and vendors spots for the US Assure Florida National have been on sale since December. To date, tickets have been purchased from 14 different states in the U.S. and nine different countries around the world.

“I want to thank Ty Petway for advocating our vision of the Florida National,” said Wayne Scarborough Jr., owner of WW Ranch Motocross Park. “We will be welcoming thousands of people from all over the world along with showcasing a national television audience to Jacksonville and WW Motocross Park. This will be great exposure for US Assure, and our team at WW Motocross look forward to working with them in the final weeks leading up to the event.”