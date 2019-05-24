Racerhead #21

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you this time from (finally) sunny Southern California. A week of almost steady rained turned our preparation for tomorrow’s Fox Raceway National at Pala into something of an adventure, and it was cruelly following last week’s wet one at Hangtown. The good news is that while a lot of the area was saturated, the wet weather somehow missed Fox Raceway for most of the week, and now it’s beautiful today, and the track looks amazing. Before I get into what’s going on this weekend, a tip of the visor to the Dirt Diggers North M/C and everyone involved with last weekend’s Hangtown Motocross Classic. That was one strange week of weather in Northern California, with heavy rain on and off that swamped the planned Thursday press ride as well as most of the amateur motos (and we were all impressed by the resiliency of those Hangtown amateurs, who rode through it all). The rain stopped on Friday, and Hangtown’s dozer operators did a fantastic job of getting the track ready for Friday’s delayed press ride, and then they set up a perfect track for Saturday. The track really came around by the time the first 250 Class moto went off, and it stayed that way until the skies opened up for that forewarned “100 percent chance of rain,” halfway through the first 450 Class moto. There wasn’t much anyone could do after that, but the riders did the best they could, and so did the Dirt Diggers and all of the track staff. They didn’t dodge the proverbial bullet; they were prepared for it and they worked through it and put on an excellent, albeit muddy, opener once again. No wonder everyone likes to say “Motocross Starts Here” at Hangtown. Now we’re on to the new Fox Raceway at Pala and what looks like it’s going to be a beautiful afternoon for racing tomorrow. The red plates will be on a Honda CRF450R for the first time since Eli Tomac was riding for Team Honda in 2015, as Ken Roczen won a Pro Motocross overall for the first time in a long time. And in the 250 Class, the red plates landed on the front of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo for the first time in his career. Sure, AC has led supercross often—he had the title in his grasps before his fatefully unfortunate night in Las Vegas. But then he bounced right back at Hangtown and rode two excellent motos, narrowly losing the first to an extremely fast Justin Cooper. I can’t imagine a lot of people had Roczen/Cianciarulo as their 450/250 winners at the opener, but both earned it with solid rides in both motos.

Tomac at the 2015 Glen Helen National. Simon Cudby

As for everyone else, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha looked solid across the board, defending 450 Class champ Eli Tomac had a so-so first moto but turned it on in the rain the second time out, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s 450 Class attack of Zach Osborne and the just-returned Jason Anderson will be formidable this summer. Having less-then-expected openers were incoming Grand Prix winners Hunter Lawrence and Thomas Covington, both of whom struggled in their first AMA Pro Motocross events, and KTM’s three-pronged 450 Class trio of Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, and Blake Baggett. For them the outdoor opener went the same as the supercross opener because just like Anaheim 1, no KTM made the 450 podium at Hangtown. (As our colleague Andras Hegyi pointed out, the last time that KTM missed the podium in a 450 National round was the 2016 Ironman finale in Indiana.) But remember how supercross ended up for KTM… With good weather, a great track, and everyone healthy after the opener (except for maybe Hunter Lawrence’s backside) the real question to be answered tomorrow will be how much will the traffic flow be improved from the last time the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was here at Pala. I can tell you that promoter Myron Short, MX Sports, the Pala Tribe, and the CHP have all be working in concert this week to cooperate on a plan (including parking before purchasing tickets, which was the root of the traffic problems before, and paved free parking for motorcycles right at the entrance) to make sure we don’t have the challenges we faced last time. I am very hopeful that it all comes together and everyone has a good day at the races. In the meantime, we are getting ready to do press day out on the track, and I am being hailed on the radio, so let’s get into the rest of Racerhead.

IMG_4007 Davey Coombs

IMG_4013 Davey Coombs

IMG_4009 Davey Coombs

THREE FOR ROCZEN (Andras Hegyi) Ken Roczen had a memorable day last Saturday at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season-opener. It was the first time that the two-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion has been able to win outdoors since the last round of the 2016 season. By returning to his winning shape, Roczen also ended Honda’s long winless streak, which went back to 2015. The Hangtown victory was Roczen’s 16th win in the 450 Class, which means he caught up with Jeff Emig for eighth on the all-time premier class wins list. And by taking his maiden Honda motocross win, Roczen became only the fifth rider to get 450 motocross wins in saddle of three different brands. Riders to win with three different brands in the AMA 250/450 motocross Ken Roczen (KTM, Suzuki, Honda)

Chad Reed (Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki)

Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki)

Mike LaRocco (Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki)

Marty Tripes (Honda, Yamaha, Husqvarna) Also, this is the 48th season of the AMA Pro Motocross 250/450, and Honda got wins in all but 12 seasons. But Honda’s longest winless series lasted three years between 2016 and 2018. Only KTM, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki were able to win in the 450 Class during that time. But thanks to Roczen, Honda got their first win in the 450 Class since Eli Tomac took the first two rounds of the 2015 season. Roczen is now the 31st Honda winner in the history of the 250/450 motocross. Honda winners in the AMA 250/450 motocross (list does not include the old 500cc class, which ran from 1972 to 1993) Ricky Carmichael (33 wins) Jeremy McGrath (14) Ricky Johnson (13) Jeff Stanton (12) Bob Hannah, Kevin Windham (8) Gary Jones (6) Chad Reed, Ron Lechien (4) Marty Tripes, Donnie Hansen, David Bailey, Sebastien Tortelli, Eli Tomac (3) Ezra Lusk, Jean-Michel Bayle, Johnny O’Mara, Marty Smith (2) Billy Grossi, Pierre Karsmakers, Jimmy Ellis, Steve Wise, Kenny Keylon, Alan King, John Dowd, Doug Henry, Damon Bradshaw, Mike LaRocco, Ivan Tedesco, Trey Canard, Ken Roczen (1)

Roczen Rich Shepherd

RON SUN, R.I.P. (DC) Ron Sun, a former Honda factory rider and the brother of 1980 AMA 500c Motocross Champion Chuck Sun, passed away on Wednesday. He was 60 years old. According to the family, Ron passed as a result of heart and kidney failure. He grew up racing in the seventies and then took to the national circuit aboard a privateer Husqvarna, scoring several top-ten finishes and catching the attention of the Honda factory team. They signed both of the Sun brothers for 1980, only to have Ron miss the first part of the season after breaking his leg while training. When he returned later that year, it was on a works 125, and his best finish was a moto win at the 1980 FIM 125cc U.S. Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (the race where Johnny O'Mara took the overall win aboard a Mugen Honda). By 1982, Ron was done with professional motocross, his last national being Washougal, not far from his birthplace in Sherwood, Oregon. He would remain active as a vet racer well trough his forties, as well as an off-road trail rider. Here are all of Ron's AMA SX/MX results. Godspeed, Ron Sun.

Ron Sun in 1978 Racer X Archives

ACCORDING TO PLAN (JASON “WHEELS” TODD) Earlier this week we spoke to current Australian Motocross MX2 champion Wilson Todd, who’s over here for two weeks while the Australian Motocross Championship is on a break. Todd’s plan was to do well enough in the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship to earn a fill-in spot if something became available. A solid 12th overall in the 250 Class at Hangtown puts Todd under the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM tent for this weekend after Mitchell Falk exited the first moto at Hangtown with an injury. We followed back up with Todd to get his thoughts on this new opportunity. Racer X: Your plan worked! You landed a fill-in ride. How stoked are you right now?

I’m definitely more than excited that’s for sure! Sucks it comes from the misfortune of someone else, but I’m blessed to be able to learn and absorb from a professional team this weekend. Experience is something money can’t buy so I’m over the moon. Now what? Does your mindset change? Obviously, you have different goals now, right?

Doesn’t change a whole lot! I want to end overall near the top 10 at least, and hopefully some good race results inside the top 10. I believe being on a better bike and team will help me be in the lead group for the few first chaotic laps. My goal now is definitely I get good enough results to stay with the team as long as possible. How does this affect your current situation/Husky ride back home? Are you all-in for the U.S. now?

There is a lot of things to fall into place before I could be “all in.” I’d love to be, but their guys will come back, if things did fall into place then there would be a lot of negotiation back home with the bosses, but for now I have an opportunity for this weekend and I’m going to take it! Awesome. Congrats on the ride, and maybe we’ll see you at a couple more races this summer.

Thanks, guys, fingers crossed I get to come to some more.

Todd Jeff Kardas

James Stewart’s Records (Andras Hegyi) The now-retired James Stewart was immediately successful both in the American motocross and supercross scenes, setting up some historic records. 18: Wins in the 125/250 AMA Supercross, in existence since 1985, the most all-time. 28: Wins in the 125/250 AMA motocross, in existence since 1974, most all-time. Youngest motocross champion: Across all classes, Stewart is the youngest champion ever. On August 25, 2002, he became 125 AMA Motocross Champion at age 16 years, 8 months, 4 days old. Youngest 125 SX winner: On January 12, 2002, Stewart got his first 125 SX main win at age 16 years, 22 days. 87: Stewart is the most successful Kawasaki rider ever. Bubba collected 87 wins, all in saddle of Kawasakis. He scored 25 wins in 250/450 SX, 16 in 250/450 MX, 18 in 125/250 SX, and 28 in 125/250 MX. Perfect: James Stewart posted one of only three perfect motocross seasons. In 2008, he swept all 12 overalls and all 24 motos in AMA Pro Motocross. 11 wins: In the history of the 125/250 motocross, Stewart has the most wins in a season. In 2004 he took 11 wins in 12 rounds. He also has the second-best season with 10 wins in 12 rounds in 2002. 10 consecutive years: Stewart is the only supercrosser to get 250/450 SX wins in 10 consecutive seasons. Between 2005 and 2014, he won at least once in every season. VILLOPOTO MOTO (DC) The 125 All Star race at Hangtown was the luckiest class of all last Saturday, in that they missed the rain completely and had a superb track to race on. The race, of course, was won by Yamaha-mounted Ryan Villopoto, who had that same huge smile on his face he's had pretty much ever since he retired. RV got some pressure throughout from Robbie Wageman, which made things interesting. Afterward, RV joked about running the red plate at Fox Raceway for tomorrow's 125 All Star race, which would be pretty cool. (And yes, I know it's not a series, so there are no points, let alone a points leader, but if Ryan Villopoto wants to run the red plate, why not?! And, by the way, he is running red plates.) Ryan will have some interesting competition. While we're not expecting a full gate at Pala, there are some names that pop out from the roster, like top amateur prospect Jett Reynolds, the 15-year-old Kawasaki Team Green standout who will be on a Kawasaki KX125, and one of Husqvarna's top amateur prospects in Talon Hawkins. Both Reynolds and Hawkins are 15.

Wageman will also be there to see if he can get a little closer to the nine-time AMA Supercross/Motocross champ, as will third-place finisher Brandon Ray, the 16-year-old KTM rider who also looked good at Hangtown. And at the complete other end of the spectrum is Craig Canoy, the Yamaha rider from Scottsdale, Arizona. Canoy has been fast for a very, very long time. Remember the 1986 Anaheim Supercross showdown between David Bailey and Rick Johnson? Canoy finished fourth that night in the 125 class. He's 51 years old! And in case you're wondering, here are all of his professional results, courtesy of the Racer X Online Vault. LAPD CHIEF CHARLIE BECK ON THE WHISKEY THROTTLE SHOW This week we had former LAPD chief Charlie Beck in the Troy Lee Designs Saloon for The Whiskey Throttle Show. The filming, which was free to all fire/law enforcement/military, was incredibly interesting. Beck spent nine years leading one of the largest police forces in the world, and we didn't hold back in our line of questioning: The L.A. riots, 9/11, Los Angeles politics, line of duty deaths—we got into it. And, of course, we discussed his passion for the sport of motocross and the arsenal of vintage and modern bikes he has in his garage. Charlie spent his first few years out of high school trying to make a living as a racer. When it didn't pan out, he followed his father's footsteps and joined the LAPD. I don't think anybody would argue that Los Angeles is a better place because of the 43 years he spent serving the communities there. Beck is an extraordinary human, and it was fascinating to sit down with him and walk through his career, even if he did take repeated jabs at firefighters. It was all in good fun. Check it out now on YouTube or listen on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Charlie Beck

PALA! (Steve Matthes) On to round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in Pala. We've seen some weirdo results at the opener over the year, so we'll get a sense of some things being true (or false) after this weekend. Also we'll start seeing different results as we head east and the track surfaces change more and the weather heats up. I'm once again the team manager for the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team with rider Kris Keefer, and we'll attempt to make the motos and see how we do. Last week was last week, man. We're on to Pala, as Bill Belichick likes to say. We can't change the past. We have to look forward. And whatever other cliché you want to put in there, I suppose. Hangtown didn't go great? Pala will be better or I'll resign as team manager after this weekend. Actually, either way, I'm out as a manager after this weekend. We don't have a semi this week, but we'll have the MCR van and test trailer, so come find the #165 Honda out back somewhere and hang out, say hello and wish us luck.

TODD WILSON (Matthes) A bunch of people seem to get the Aussie privateer’s name wrong. It's Wilson Todd, everyone, not the other way around! Anyway, cool story at Hangtown when the reigning MX2 champion Down Under showed up as a total privateer on a practice bike from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM guys (he rides a Husky down in Australia, and here's the part where I CAN'T BELIEVE he can adapt to a different bike so quickly) and went 15-9. That earned him a Privateer Podcast from me and we talked about how he grew up racing with Hunter Lawrence, Jed Beaton, and Mitchell Evans. Fast class and not hard to see that being the Aussie MXoN team in some order five years from now, right? Anyway, like his three rivals, Todd wants to race here in the USA or in the GPs if he can. Shortly after our podcast he got the call from Tyler Keefe at Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM to fill in for the next round or two for Mitchell Falk, who broke his collarbone at Hangtown. Pretty sweet, right? From spending his own money and taking a risk to having the chance at a lifetime, all in one week. That's awesome, and congrats to Wilson for the ride and good work Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM. After Todd heads back under, maybe call Jerry?

PRO PERSPECTIVE Jason Thomas: Any time I’m debating a mid-race goggle change, many of which we saw at Hangtown in the second motos, that's a bad sign for me. I wasn't good in the mud and hated racing in it. Maybe those two factors were related? Anyway, goggles are obviously very important for both safety and performance. It's very difficult to go as fast with wind, rain, and roost flying in your eyes. Even without adverse conditions, your eyes water and just add a distraction. Safety is a much more critical part of this, though, as a rock could permanently damage a rider's eyesight. I, surely along with Ping, have ridden many, many times without goggles. It usually occurred for me when it was raining hard. Raindrops would get behind either my tear-offs or roll-offs, making them useless. The only recourse was to pull them. The problem here was that, even with a quick stop for new goggles, hard rain would just ruin them again within a lap or two. In those scenarios, most everyone was without goggles by moto end. I don't know that there will ever be a fix for that unique circumstance. If it's just muddy, however, I think stopping for goggles is the easy answer. It takes maybe ten seconds (guessing) to stop, put goggles on, and get back out there. When studying lap times, those ten seconds are easily gained back in the subsequent laps. Riders can go much faster when actually able to see (shocking, I know). Further, you're actually able to pass someone without fear of roosting your actual eyeball. Nothing will make a rider hit the brakes quicker than rolling up on a 450 spraying rocks at your unprotected face. It should be mentioned that basic mud is usually manageable if riders don't get annihilated by dirt and water on the start or first lap. After that unavoidable chaos, riders can duck their visor, turn their head, or, worst case, just pull a tear-offs or roll-off. This is where the “double goggle” method arose, and to be honest, I’m still baffled by it. Trey Canard was the first rider I saw employ it. It involves putting two sets of goggles on top of each other, removing the top set after the start's muddy mess and leaving a brand-new set of goggles underneath. I will admit that I have never tried it but will also admit that I probably never would. I can't imagine trying to look through two sets of goggles or how clunky that has to feel. Whatever works, though.

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser after a crash in the second MXGP race at the MXGP of Lombardia two weeks ago. Ping: Can you remember how terrible Shaquille O'Neal was at free throws? Well, my mud-riding skills would make him look like Jordan from the stripe, if that gives you any indication of how much I enjoyed the wet. I always tried to have a good attitude and do the best prep I could to be ready for it; by the end of the day, it was typically a failure on all fronts, though. The best setup for me was always a pair of roll-offs with three or four tear-offs over the top of those. That way, when I got blasted in the opening laps, I could completely clear my vision a few times before settling for a 1.5” strip of clear lens surrounded by globs of mud on all sides. Two things really spun me out regarding mud. First, I had no traction. When you don't grow up riding in mud, it's difficult to get comfortable in. Secondly, I couldn't see. Vision is a top priority when racing a motorcycle with other motorcycles all around you, as crazy as that may seem. And, like every racer, I had motos where I had to toss my goggles and ride it out. If I could go back and do it again, I would pull in for new goggles. The time I gave up pulling in the mechanics area would have easily been made up by being able to faster because I could see again. Of course the biggest issue is that a rock could blind you for the rest of your life if it hit your eye; that seems like it should have been more of a priority for me. I'd suggest to any racer who will listen to make the stop if you're at the point where you want to throw your goggles. It will happen at some point, because no goggle system works perfectly in those conditions. As I mentioned, you'll make the time back up because you can ride faster with clear vision. Be safe and have extra goggles ready. Oh, and always get the holeshot if possible, it makes it all much easier. Captain Obvious, signing off. NZ GNCC NEWCOMER (Sharon Cox) New Zealand’s Rachael Archer earned an awesome opportunity to race the full-season in the Amsoil/AMA Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Specialized. She is racing in the WXC class under the AmPro Yamaha tent. The 17-year-old had already tested out her goals racing selected GNCC rounds at the end of 2017, then last year she did Australia’s Hattah Desert Race, all the while studying for high school exams in NZ. Determined to fulfil her ambition to race Pro Women’s WXC class in GNCC, the world’s most prestigious off-road series, Rachael secured the AmPro ride for 2019 and has already stamped her mark, gaining third-place podiums at the X Factor and John Penton rounds. You can read more about Rachael’s story here.

That’s Rachael Archer on the left, with GNCC #1 Tayla Jones in the middle and former champ Becca Sheets on the right. Ken Hill

The JULY 2019 ISSUE OF RACER X MAGAZINE IS NOW AVAILABLE The July 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber you should have received an email with new login information. In this issue we do some digging to find out who makes the key decisions on rulebook enforcement and rough riding, how Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki is getting back to their winning ways, a deep dive on Yamaha's Bob Oliver, the Racer X Inter-Am, and how electric-assist bicycles are taking storm in GNCC Racing. Print subscribers can also open up the July issue and unfold a collectible poster of Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac. Here are the feature articles you’ll find inside:

“Tough Calls” by Steve Matthes and Davey Coombs When it comes to things like rough riding and rulebook enforcement at the races, some big decisions have to be made. Who exactly makes them? CONTINUE READING THE ARTICLE

“Connected Circuit” by Jason Weigandt Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit has returned to its winning ways—with help from some friends. CONTINUE READING THE ARTICLE

“Last of the Tuners” by Steve Matthes After 39 years, Yamaha’s expert team tuner, Bob Oliver, is calling it a career. CONTINUE READING THE ARTICLE

“Back to the Beginning” by Davey Coombs This year’s Racer X Inter-Am in Boise, Idaho, had a very special guest of honor: the legendary Torsten Hallman. CONTINUE READING THE ARTICLE

“The Assist” by Jason Weigandt Electric-assist bikes, e-bikes, eMTB—call them what you will, but they’re here and they’re only getting more popular. CONTINUE READING THE ARTICLE

PLUS: Davey Coombs talks Jeffrey Herlings in America, Jason Weigandt digs into Eli Tomac’s mental and technical game, and Ping talks keeping your feet on the pegs through the corners. We also explore some unusual unsanctioned supercross races back in 1988, revisit the 2000 New Orleans Supercross, and pit Alex Martin and Martin Davalos against each other in a 2 Tribes battle of moto veterans. All this—and more—exclusively in the July 2019 Issue of Racer X magazine. Not a subscriber? Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition. Hey, Watch It! Racer X Films: Best Post-Race Show Ever | 2019 Hangtown

Racer X Films: Ryan Villopoto 125 All Star Race Full Moto | 2019 Hangtown

Go onboard with Antonio Cairoli in the first MXGP moto of round 6 at the MXGP of Portugal

Tim Gajser FIM MXGP 2019 RD6 Portugal Qualifying Moto:

AC's 250 Class motos from the first round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown:

Moto 2:

NEWS Highlights - MXGP of Portugal 2019

Michael Lindsay did some job-shadowing with MotoConcepts Honda fill-in team manager Steve Matthes and 42-year-old fill-in rider Kris Keefer for this video:

Someone shared this video with us recently of some drone footage, and well, the video turned out to be pretty cool! It gives us a feeling like we are watching gameplay from an MX vs. ATV game. Nice job on the video (and piloting of the drone) and thanks for sharing, Thomas!

LISTEN TO THIS The Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast comes in with the Jasons joining team manager/host Steve Matthes to talk about the Hangtown Motocross Classic. The trio talks about everything from Ken Roczen’s first Pro Motocross overall since August 2016 to Derek “Jericho” Rankin’s pro wrestling socks in the pits to A-Mart’s rough first moto to Hunter Lawrence’s um, incident, to even some James Stewart talk. Check it out here. Matthes also did a podcast with Marc de Reuver, the MXGP winner turned coach, to talk about his racing career, how the GPs have changed to where they are now, and more. Listen to it here. Jason Weigandt’s Exhaust podcast comes in with Racer X editor Chase Stallo joining Weege for an hour-long conversation about James Stewart, who officially announced his retirement earlier this week. Listen to what Weege and Stallo have to say about Stewart’s career, the impact he left on the sport, and more right here. Weege also wrote about Stewart’s last motocross win, how Stewart put added pressure on himself, and more. Read “Finally Moving on From James” right here. LAPD Chief Charlie Beck visited the TLD Saloon this week for an episode of The Whiskey Throttle Show. Listen to it here. In case you missed the news, SX sideline reporter Daniel Blair’s Main Event Moto Podcast is now available on the Racer X Podcast Network. Blair brings in Episode #119 as Blair and Producer Joe are joined in the batcave by 2008 Canadian Motocross Champion Eric Nye and by four-time X Games gold medalist Mike Mason. The group enjoins nice, cold beverages as they watch the first round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown live and give their thoughts and reactions on what they are watching. During commercials, they roast each other a lot and talk important fan questions, like if Daniel is taller than Ricky Carmichael or Cooper Webb. Listen to Episode #119 of the Main Event Moto Podcast here. Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week "Man allegedly hiding drugs in butt accidentally shoots himself in testicles"—New York Post “Healthy dog euthanized in Virginia because owner wanted it buried with her”—NBC News “CBD industry meets sports: Indy 500 to feature landmark sponsorship deal”—Fox Business “Woman of 102 suspected of care home murder in France”—BBC News Random Notes FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT PALA RACER X ALL-DAY PIT PASSES | LIMITED QUANTITIES LEFT Going to the Fox Raceway National at Pala this weekend? Want to be able to get into the pits all day? The only way to cruise the pits whenever you’d like is with the Racer X All-Day Pit Pass, but quantities are limited! Get yours today while they’re still available and get all-day pit access plus a one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated for $100*. If you preorder online for this event, you’ll need to pick your Racer X Pit Pass up at Will Call, where you’ll also receive an extra copy of Racer X, the official event sticker, and Racer X stickers. *Purchase of this Racer X Pit Pass includes a general admission ticket.

SUBSCRIBE AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT PALA AND GET ALL 12 EVENT STICKERS Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth at Fox Raceway, located in Sponsor Village, and subscribe for as low as $15 and receive ALL TWELVE Official 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Racer X event stickers. You will also receive a complimentary magazine and free Racer X stickers. Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

See you at the races!