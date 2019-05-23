Suzuki Announces New and Returning 2020 Models | by: Press Release

Brea, CA—Led by the strong championship-winning family of motocrossers, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is proud to announce its 2020 motocross, off-road and youth models including the early introduction of the DualSport DR650S. With more charisma for 2020, select models return with fresh, new colors and graphics that highlight Suzuki’s renowned attention to style while retaining its dedication to reliability, performance, and value. As one of the first, all-new motorcycles built from the ground up at Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant in Hamamatsu, Japan, the RM-Z250 motocrosser returns with its long list of improvements from 2019 while enhancing its Championship Yellow bodywork with new black and blue accentuated graphics for 2020. Its big brother RM-Z450 also twins up with new matching graphics while keeping its championship-winning handling and quality performance. Joining Suzuki’s “Brothers in RM’s,” the tough and resilient RM85 returns as the best choice for future champions along with the DR-Z50 mini and DR-Z125L, that provides the perfect pair of off-road bikes for the whole family. Glossed in a new Solid Iron Gray color, the legendary DR650S also returns as the first Suzuki DualSport model ready to hit the pavement or trails in 2020.

MX Models As one of the winningest brands and most successful 450 motorcycles in AMA motocross history, Suzuki’s championship-winning siblings continue to prove its design philosophy of run, turn, and stop that achieves a winning balance on the racetrack. Whether at a local amateur race or professional supercross and motocross competition, the RM-Z and RM models are for any rider looking to chase their championship dreams. The RM-Z450 is ready for 2020 after a recent redesign brought a new fame, new suspension with a coil-spring fork, and boosted engine performance in a package that’s easy to flick around the racetrack. The RM-Z250 got a more thorough makeover last year, mirroring the styling of the RM-Z450. Like the RM-Z450, the RM-Z250 holds on to its claim as the best handling bike in its class with a new aluminum twin-spar frame, hydro formed aluminum swingarm, and new KYB shock and coil-spring fork. Both bikes bring more power to the ranks with competitive advantages like Suzuki’s Holeshot Assist Control that gets an RM-Z out of the gate faster and the Traction Management System that helps the rider maintain their lead to the checkered flag. The RM85 continues to carry on the powerful tradition of race excellence in the Suzuki motocross family. Just like its larger RM-Z brothers, the RM85 delivers class-leading handling for both experienced racers and rookie riders alike. With its reliable two-stroke engine, smooth power delivery and lightweight handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win.

Off-Road Models Suzuki’s compact, DR-Z50 mini-bike is the ideal way to introduce young, beginner riders to the sport of motorcycling. Updated with new graphics for 2020, this race-styled bike returns with its smooth 49cc four-stroke engine, electric start, and backup kickstart, that will help build confidence and riding ability for young supervised riders who are just getting started on two-wheels. Styled like Suzuki’s championship-winning RM-Z models, the DR-Z125L is ideal for young and smaller stature riders to tackle the dirt. The bike’s nimble handling and reliable four-stroke engine pumps out strong low-end and mid-range power that keeps the fun coming at you all day long.

DualSport With new Solid Iron Gray bodywork accented with distinctive black, blue, and red graphics, the 2020 DR650S brings a new sense of style while keeping its balance of superior components to keep it the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available today. Its reliable 644cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, thumper engine, and telescopic fork and link-style rear suspension can tackle tough trails or urban roads while its strong aluminum, spoke-style rims can tackle the street or dirt with comfort and ease.