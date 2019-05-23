Results Archive
Injury Report: Fox Raceway

Injury Report Fox Raceway

May 23, 2019 2:15pm
by:

Head over to Road2Recovery.com to donate to the recovery efforts of some of the athletes below, as well as other behind-the-scenes industry folks who make racing possible.

450SX

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: After missing supercross with a torn ACL, Bloss is back on the bike and aiming for a return at High Point.

Back at it @teamrmatvmc

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Although he still has work to do, Peick has been able to get a bit of seat time in the last few weeks. He's also had another surgery to try to further help his situation. Currently there is no timetable on his return.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger broke his heel in Daytona and is still recovering. A return date is yet to be announced. In the meantime, Dean Ferris is filling in. 

JOEY SAVATGY – SHOULDER, LEG | OUT

Comment: Savatgy hopes to return to action next week at Thunder Valley after being sidelined with a shoulder injury and hematoma in his leg sustained during supercross.

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: There is no exact return date for Wilson, but before Hangtown he posted on Instagram that he’d miss “the first couple rounds.”

250SX

SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Cantrell is out with a fractured bone in his wrist, originally thought to be a sprain. There is no timetable on his return. 

MARTIN DAVALOS – RIBCAGE |IN

Comment: Davalos crashed at Hangtown, took a footpeg to the ribs, and had to pull out of the race early. After getting checked out it was determined no ribs were broken. Davalos later posted on Instagram he’d sustained cartilage damage. He’s in for this weekend. 

MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Falk crashed at Hangtown and broke his collarbone. He’s undergone surgery and is out for the immediate future. 

AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Forkner tore his ACL during practice in Nashville. He’s had surgery and will miss the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek. 

MITCHELL OLDENBURG – LEG, BUTTOCK | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg is looking at return to action at High Point after sustaining third degree burns on his buttock that required a skin graft from his thigh. 