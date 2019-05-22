Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Ron Sun, R.I.P.

May 22, 2019 10:30am | by:
Ron Sun, a former Honda factory rider and the brother of 1980 AMA 500c Motocross Champion Chuck Sun, passed away on Wednesday. He was 60 years old.

According to the family Ron passed as a result of heart and kidney failure. He grew up racing in the seventies and then took to the national circuit aboard a privateer Husqvarna. He scored several top-ten finishes, which caught the attention of the Honda factory team. They signed both of the Sun brothers for 1980, only to have Ron missed the first part of the season after breaking his leg while training. When he returned later that year it was on a works 125, and his best finish was a moto win at the 1980 FIM 125cc U.S. Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, the race where Johnny O'Mara took the overall win aboard a Mugen Honda.

By 1982 Ron was done with professional motocross, his last national being Washougal, which wasn't far from his birthplace in Sherwood, Oregon. He would remain active as a vet racer well trough his forties, as well as an off-road trail rider.

Godspeed, Ron Sun.

Here are all of Ron Sun's AMA SX/MX results.