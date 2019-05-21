Ryan Dungey may be retired from racing but he’s far from wearing white knee socks and sandals playing shuffleboard in Florida. We will get RD’s thoughts on the epic supercross season, round one of outdoors, and hear about his many projects away from racing. It’s always a pleasure to catch up with one of our sport’s greatest champions, on and off the track.

JGR/Yoshimura Factory Suzuki’s Justin Hill has not been immune to the freshman slump that has plagued just about every rider moving up to the premier class. We always appreciate his candor in interviews and look forward to hearing about the year in his own words from the man himself tonight.

My Lucas Oil’s Rachel and Jason Witt are dear friends of the show and will be on to tell us about their Lucas Legion Athlete Support program that is truly about support at the grassroots level. Our sport stands on the foundation of amateur racing and that is where they focusing their efforts moving forward with this program and tons of other cool stuff this year. Check out www.MyLucasOil.com for more information!

Tonight at 8-10 p.m. EST