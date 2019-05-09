Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Find Out What's Inside The July Issue of Racer X Magazine

May 9, 2019 2:00pm
Find Out What's Inside The July Issue of <em> Racer X </em> Magazine

The July 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber you should have received an email with new login information. In this issue we do some digging to find out who makes the key decisions on rulebook enforcement and rough riding, how Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki is getting back to their winning ways, a deep dive on Yamaha's Bob Oliver, the Racer X Inter-Am, and how electric-assist bicycles are taking storm in GNCC Racing. Print subscribers can also open up the July issue and unfold a collectible poster of Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac. Here are the feature articles you’ll find inside: 

“Tough Calls” by Steve Matthes and Davey Coombs

When it comes to things like rough riding and rulebook enforcement at the races, some big decisions have to be made. Who exactly makes them?

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.
Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Connected Circuit” by Jason Weigandt

Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit has returned to its winning ways—with help from some friends.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.
Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Last of the Tuners” by Steve Matthes

After 39 years, Yamaha’s expert team tuner, Bob Oliver, is calling it a career.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.
Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Back to the Beginning” by Davey Coombs

This year’s Racer X Inter-Am in Boise, Idaho, had a very special guest of honor: the legendary Torsten Hallman.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.
Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“The Assist” by Jason Weigandt

Electric-assist bikes, e-bikes, eMTB—call them what you will, but they’re here and they’re only getting more popular.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.
Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

PLUS:

Davey Coombs talks Jeffrey Herlings in America, Jason Weigandt digs into Eli Tomac’s mental and technical game, and Ping talks keeping your feet on the pegs through the corners. We also explore some unusual unsanctioned supercross races back in 1988, revisit the 2000 New Orleans Supercross, and pit Alex Martin and Martin Davalos against each other in a 2 Tribes battle of moto veterans.

All this—and more—exclusively in the July 2019 Issue of Racer X magazine. Not a subscriber? Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition. 