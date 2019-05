Enjoy a wild, unfiltered night on the eve of the final round of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship from Las Vegas in front of a live audience of rabid supercross fans.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Kris Keefer, and Jason Thomas were joined by special guests Ryan Villopoto, Chad Reed, and Davey Coombs.

Listen to the entire show below.