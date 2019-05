This week on The Whiskey Throttle Show David Pingree and Grant Langston had three-time national motocross champion, Marty Smith, on the show.

This guy was the first rockstar of motocross; girls wanted him and guys wanted to be him. Hear him tell his story during this week’s show.

