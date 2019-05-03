Racerhead #18

Hard to believe the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be over tomorrow night. It's been a long, exciting run of races, starting way back on January 5. We’re in Las Vegas, finally, for the last race of the year. Three titles will be handed out tomorrow night, two of them to 250SX riders who have never won before, and one to a 450 rider who wasn’t on many people’s lists to be a title contender, let alone a nearly season-long points leader. Now he’s a 20th-place finish away from claiming the 2019 title. If you bet on Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb to be the 2019 champion at a casino here in Vegas, you probably would have gotten longer odds than Tiger Woods before his recent Masters shocker. Cooper had exactly two 450SX podiums in his career coming into 2019, and his average main-event finish was 9.6. Now he’s about to become the next in a long line of #2 wearers to win the AMA Supercross Championship. The most recent to do it was Ryan Villopoto, from 2011 to 2014. And before that it was Jeremy McGrath in ’98, and before that Jeff Stanton in 1992. In 1988 Team Honda’s Rick Johnson was #2 when he won his second AMA Supercross Championship; Kawasaki’s Jeff Ward also did it in 1985. And way, way back when, the OG #2 SX Champion was none other than Bob “Hurricane” Hannah in 1977. Yet when I think of all those guys who won the title wearing #2, none seem more unlikely than Cooper Webb right now. Making predictions is a tough business. No matter how much we think we know about a sport like supercross, it's the unpredictability that makes it so much fun. There's also the chance that some cynical friend of yours—or your editor—is going to dig your preseason predictions back up and run you through the ringer. Which is exactly what we’re going to do with today's Racerhead. Right before the 2019 series started, our own Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and David Pingree all got together at Pro Circuit for the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Shows. That’s where they made their bold predictions and bottom-lined how they thought the season would go, and who would win the championship.

Webb Jeff Kardas

Episode 1 was dubbed "The Favorites," and it focused on the four riders our prognosticators deemed most likely to emerge as champion: defending champion Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac (Weege: "He's won half of the supercross races the last two years"), the always-interesting Ken Roczen, and three-times-running-runner-up (SX and MX) Marvin Musquin. The previous year all of our guys picked Tomac, and of course the champion turned out to be Anderson. This time they broke it up, but just a little bit. Weege picked first: "I am predicting Jason Anderson to go back-to-back. I like his combination of consistency. I don't think it's just luck that he's lucky.... Anderson had basically never missed a 450 supercross with an injury.... And that consistency is hard to beat." Matthes top-lined it this way: "Kenny gets wins, Marvin gets wins, Jason Anderson gets wins and maybe some other guys that we'll talk about, although it never really works out that we have that many guys that win.... But absolutely for me, again, in 2019 it's gotta be Eli Tomac. He's the fastest guy; this is the year he puts it together. He's got the bike, he's got the package. For me, I just think it's Tomac's year. I like going to Monster parties, and Eli Tomac is my monster."

Recommended Reading

Jason Thomas followed suit: "I think I have to go with Eli Tomac." He mentioned Musquin's minor knee injury from the off-season and how "it would really difficult for Jason Anderson to find the opportunities he did last year" and that "Eli's potential to win will weigh out at the end of the year.... Even if he throws away one race that might be enough, he can still get away with it and win." To which Matthes brazenly added, "If he doesn't win and I still have a job next year and we're back here for 2020, I am out. I am out! This is my last year of saying this ... but I am done with Eli. If this is not his year, I don't think it ever will be." Pingree picked Tomac: "I just think he's got the raw speed, he's got the outdoor titles under his belt now, maybe he's learned about some patience and how to take whatever he can get on a certain night.... I think—I've got my fingers crossed—that he can kind of minimize those little mental mistakes and this year he gets it done, he's your 2019 Supercross Champion. That's what I'm saying."

The second episode was called "We Can Be Heroes," and Weege introduced it as including "a bunch of riders on the outside who could potentially become race winners and title threats this year because they are [pinches fingers together] this close, and we're talking about riders like Blake Baggett, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb [first mention], and of course Chad Reed...." After discussing Barcia's chances, they turned to Webb and talked about his poor past couple of seasons at Yamaha, where he just didn't really fit, and his switch to KTM. Weege called Webb "the most intriguing rider of all—he could be really good, or he could be really bad. I just don't know where this is going to go. If Cooper Webb starts to win races this year—and this might sound crazy now—but why wouldn't he? He was supposed to be this good all along—could this be the change that works?" Matthes agreed and talked about Webb being at Aldon Baker's now and how the new bike suits him better because he's a smaller guy. He also said, "If you told me, like, 'Hey, Cooper Webb got some podiums this year and he squeezed off a win,' I would be like, 'Okay.' And if you told me, 'More sixths, sevenths, eighths this year,' I would be like, Okay.' I just don't know with him." Thomas offered this on Webb: "Hopefully he takes a step forward and it makes the racing better, but if he doesn't, I don't think we can be surprised either." Back to Weege: "It's so tempting to say ‘Now that he's on KTM, and now that he's with Aldon [Baker], it's all going to work,' but that would be disrespectful to the people he was with. That would be saying that the Yamaha was junk and that his old trainer Gareth Swanepoel was junk, and he's done great work with both Webb and Aaron Plessinger. These people know what they're doing. So just to assume and guarantee he's going to take this giant leap, it's a bit of a stretch."

To which Matthes sarcastically joked, “Just so I have this straight, Barcia’s bike didn’t suit him, but this Yamaha suits him, and Webb’s old bike, the Yamaha, doesn’t suit him, but this bike suits him? Got it, everybody. Right. Got it.” Matthes did crush another Monster Energy can and repeat that he likes going to Monster parties, but then added, “Chad Reed, you’re my monster. You can make the podium again. You can do it! Get the podium. I predict one podium.” He nailed that one. And Weege did say “Barcia’s going to be good. I think he’s going to be good, but I like the ceiling on Webb. If you want to put out easy money [to bet], you know Barcia is going to be good all season. But if you want to run the high-risk, high-reward? Cooper Webb. We know the tools that he has. I think this could be really something for him.”

Barcia Jeff Kardas

To be fair, those guys weren’t the only ones a little off. We did a Racer X magazine feature full of predictions in February 2019 issue and I made a couple of guesses, including this: THE OTHER JUSTIN: Has everyone forgotten that while Roczen, Barcia, Webb, and Seely did not win main events in 2018, Justin Brayton did? He’s still a longshot, and an old one at that, but with added support from the Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team, lightning will strike again for #10, and he will extend his “oldest SX winner ever” mark by another year. Unless it happens tomorrow night for Justin Brayton, it ain’t happening in 2019! I also had pegged Ken Roczen to at least win some races, and the Pro Circuit duo of Adam Cianciarulo and Austin Forkner to win the 250SX titles. I was maybe half-right there, but we’ll see.

Cianciarulo Rich Shepherd

And finally, I will admit that, had I been on that Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview show and had to make a bold prediction on who was going to win the title, I would have probably said, in order, Tomac, Anderson, Roczen, Musquin, and Barcia. I would not have had Cooper Webb in my top five based on how he rode the past couple of years, and I would have been as wrong as everyone else! Before we get into the week, our thoughts and prayers are with Sunny Garcia, as the world-famous surfer and longtime motocross enthusiast is currently in the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we hope everything is okay, Sunny. Let’s get into Racerhead. Las Vegas Press Day (Jason Weigandt) Three titles still on the line tomorrow, and while there’s just enough of a points gap for this Monster Energy Supercross finale to not feel like a nail biter—yet—keep in mind what riders we’re talking about. It’s Cooper Webb in control of the 450SX. Did anyone call that five months ago? Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper in 250SX East? Neither rider had even won a race yet, and Cooper still hasn’t, but here we are (Sexton and Cooper aren’t slouches but I would have put Austin Forkner and Jordon Smith ahead of them on the pre-season favorites chart). These scenarios are a reminder that while supercross and motocross racing can look predictable week to week, it’s anything but that in the grand scheme. Did anyone call Jason Anderson for the 2018 title in December of 2017, either? At today’s press conference, TV producer Chris Bond asked Webb about his first win of the year, the last-lap pass on Ken Roczen to steal the first leg of the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown. As Bond was asking Webb the question, you could see his face light up. He was trying to hold back a smile and appear stoic with a championship still not fully decided, but the emotions of that win, the breakthrough after two disappointing 450 seasons, was obvious. So was the confidence that came with it. “That was a big step for sure, that was also my first podium of the year, being able to do it once made it feel like I could do it again,” said Webb. “It’s like Blake [Baggett] said, it’s more just about being able to race these guys and battle these guys again at the front, that’s motivating and much more enjoyable. Obviously the first win, that gives you the confidence that you can do it again, and I wanted to do everything I could do it again.” Webb’s greatest asset this year has been turning bad days into good nights, and beyond seven race wins, his consistency is what has built this points lead. “You don’t like having bad days, but it’s racing, it’s hard to be the best every time you’re on the track. I try to be the best I can, and if there’s issues I try to adjust. When you’re feeling good, it comes natural, but it’s hard to feel amazing every weekend.” Has he surprised himself on some weekends? “Oh for sure,” he said. “But like you said, you have to block that out when it comes to the main event, and just focus on yourself and doing what you can.” Adam Cianciarulo has won the Vegas Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown the past two years, but this time he’s riding with points-lead pressure in 250SX West Region, instead of being a mathematical long shot. He’s going to try to approach this race the same as he did in 2017 and 2018, anyway. “You can’t look at it too much different,” said Adam of a stacked gate with East and West both on the line tomorrow. “The more fast guys you bring into the main event gate drop, your mistakes show a lot more. You get a bad start and it’s that much harder to get into the top five. For me, in past showdowns, I try to bring an offensive mentality. I just lock in under pressure, really.” Adam says his eight-point lead is not enough to go into conservative mode, anyway. “Eight points is not 15, maybe if you had 15 you would come into this race with a different mindset. But when it comes down to it you have to ride with an offensive mindset, yeah you have to be smart in each situation as it comes, but I don’t want to ride any differently. I’ve worked really hard this year to be strong in my technique on the bike and it’s worked out so far.” Indeed, Adam has been less mistake prone this year than before, and so far, that’s made the difference. In the East Region, Justin Cooper is in what’s really his first full season of racing, but now has a title shot. Chase Sexton is in his second full year, and holds the points lead (both riders missed their first scheduled season with injury). “It’s come pretty fast, the whole season has been focused on winning races, and I think tomorrow I’m going to try to do the same thing. It’s hard not to think about the championship but we’re going to try to treat this like a regular weekend and try to win again.” I asked Sexton if he thought he had a race win in him even if early championship dominator Austin Forkner was in the field, and he said yes. Chase feels like he’s riding better every weekend and Nashville and East Rutherford were the best he’s felt all year. As for Cooper, again, it’s his first full season and he hasn’t even won a race yet. So even if he doesn’t win the title, it’s tempting to be happy with a solid and consistent first season. However, he’s aware title shots aren’t automatic and you have to take them when they come. “It’s been a good building year and to find myself in this position was kind of not expected,” said Cooper. “Bummer what happened to Austin, just one mistake and things change quick. I just want to get a good start and focus on myself. It’s my first year, but yeah, when it’s [championship opportunity] is in front of you, you have to take it.”

Sexton Kardy

Roczen, HONDA HRC SIGN THREE-YEAR EXTENSION (Chase Stallo) A major piece of the 2020 silly season puzzle dropped today at the pre-race press conference ahead of the final round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Las Vegas. Ken Roczen and Honda HRC have agreed to an extension that will see Roczen remain with the team for the next three years. “Re-signing with Honda was a no-brainer for me,” Roczen said in a statement. “I owe the team a lot and I feel like we have a lot of good days ahead of us. Three years is a long time, so when I signed, I was beyond stoked and it was a big pressure relief for me. The guys that I work with on this team are like a big family. Over the last two and a half years, the team and I have been through a lot. We’ve had some incredible highs but we’ve also hit rock bottom, and one thing that Honda always did—no matter what—was believe in me. They never gave up. The team also does whatever it takes to make a rider happy, which is huge because it brings comfort, and I want to win just as bad as they do. I know we haven’t done that in a while, but our work and what we do together isn’t done. Them standing behind me through thick and thin, the good times and the bad times, is what makes a great team, so I’m excited to continue our relationship.” “During his time with Honda so far, Ken’s dedication has been exemplary,” said Lee Edmunds, American Honda’s manager of powersports marketing communications. “The tenacity with which he pursues success is exceeded only by the resolve with which he approaches challenges. We firmly believe that attitude will help him—and us—get back on top. Ken is our guy, and we’re thrilled to continue together.” Roczen initially agreed to a three-year deal with the team following the 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He joined Honda after two seasons and one title with RCH Suzuki. He previously rode for Red Bull KTM.

Just talked to Ken, he says his deal was really done around Daytona. He’s still working through some weird physical issues that he thinks started with getting some infections from the lime at San Diego SX, and having to take antibiotics. More tests at Stanford soon. https://t.co/eaq3iZY6dT — Jason Weigandt (@JasonWeigandt) May 3, 2019

Stew Raw, Part II (Chase Stallo) It’s been a few weeks since James Stewart returned to the public eye with a detailed video about racing Ricky Carmichael, his days with Kawasaki and why it ended, the championship that sticks out most for him, and much more. Today, Seven released part two of a raw conversation with James, who has not competed in a race since July 23, 2016. He had also withdrawn from making public statements since an Instagram post on the eve of the 2017 season, leaving fans, the industry, and the media in limbo as he decided to figure out what’s next. Is he retiring? Will he return to racing? In the second part of the video, Stewart talks about his days training with Aldon Baker, his younger brother Malcolm, being a father, his training compound, returning to race Loretta Lynn's, the pressure he had to win, and much, much more. Check it out:

THOSE MISSING BOOTS (DC) Remember the muddy mess that was the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud? "Bad" Brad Lackey probably does. America's first 500cc World Champion was enjoying himself in the infield near the starting line before he decided to head to another section of the track. Lackey didn't realize that the path he was on was a giant pile of deep, thick mud that the crew had pushed off the track. He soon became stuck up to his knees, and in trying to get out, he eventually lost his boots to the quagmire. I happened to get a photo of Brad as he was in the middle of extracting himself, and when he looked over and saw me he yelled, "Let me know if they ever find my boots next spring when this place dries out!"

Well, it's now next spring, and in getting the RedBud track back to its original pre-MXoN-mudfest shine, Tim Ritchie went to work on that giant blob of dirt near the starting line. Lo and behold, down at the bottom of what was maybe the world's biggest mud ball, he uncovered “Bad” Brad's boots! He delivered the news with a simple text that included this photo and this question: "Got a mailing address for Brad Lackey?"

BENNETT'S WAR (DC) Our sport has a long, mixed history with the movie industry. We've had some pretty good moments, like the Academy Award-nominated documentary On Any Sunday, some fun ones like the cult hit Winners Take All, some surprises like Motocrossed, and some downright rotten tomatoes like Supercross: The Movie. (And we can't forget about that all-time TV classic You're A Good Sport, Charlie Brown!) The next film to be added to our motocross movie catalog is called Bennett's War, produced by Forrest Films. The synopsis reads like this: “After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, Marshall Bennett, played by Michael Roark, a young soldier in the Army Ranger Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged and told that one more accident could mean he may never walk again. When he gets home to his family farm, he discovers that his dad, played by Trace Adkins, is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how…to get back on his bike and do what he does best.”

Now before we get too critical of any of the acting or special effects, please remember it's a family-friendly film that includes an inspiring story about a veteran who does whatever he has to for his family, his fellow soldiers, and his country. It also presents our sport in a very good light, with some really believable motocross racing segments in the storyline, as the film is backed by Lucas Oil, a longtime sponsor of Pro Motocross. Enjoy it for what it is, which is a positive story about family, soldiers, and the sport of motocross. I have some friends who rode motorcycles while on duty in the military, and a couple ex-pros have trained soldiers to ride dirt bikes, so the storyline there is real. Look for Bennett's War in theaters on August 30. HONDA'S 125/250 SX WINS (ANDRAS HEGYI) Honda’s winless series is finally over. Last Saturday night in East Rutherford, GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton got his maiden win in 250SX. The 20-year-old is in his second year of SX and was able to take his first win in his 18th main event. In doing so, Sexton became the 35th Honda winner in the small-bore class, which started in 1985. All told, this was Honda's 122nd victory in the history of the 125/250SX. The leader in that regard is Kawasaki, which has 184 wins. This is the 35th small-bore SX season and the 31st one in which Honda was capable of winning race. The Red Riders were unable to win only in four seasons: 1988, '01, '07, and '17. Honda winners in the small-bore supercross 12 wins: Jeremy McGrath, Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac 7 wins: Trey Canard, Doug Henry 5 wins: Brian Swink, Cole Seely 4 wins: Willie Surratt, Davi Millsaps, Keith Turpin, Andrew Short 3 wins: Larry Brooks, Mike Brown, Jeromy Buehl, Joshua Grant, Kyle Lewis, Travis Preston, Stephane Roncada, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Bogle 2 wins: Wil Hahn, Ty Davis, Mike Kiedrowski, Jeremy Martin 1 win: Michael Brandes, Billy Laninovich, Mickael Pichon, Nathan Ramsey, Brock Sellards, Casey Lytle, Jake Weimer, Blake Wharton, Jeff Willoh, Christian Craig, Chase Sexton And finally, something to keep in mind: Out of those 35 winners for Honda in the 125/250SX class, only one went on to win the premier-class AMA Supercross Championship: Jeremy McGrath, who actually did it seven times, four on Honda and three aboard Yamaha.

A First for Zacho (Andras Hegyi) Zach Osborne just became a groundbreaker in the history of Husqvarna. Following last weekend's podium finish in New Jersey, Osborne is the first Husqvarna rider to have made the podium in both the small-bore category as well as the premier 450SX class. Osborne collected his maiden 450SX podium in his 10th main event. Osborne, who will turn 30 this year, became the 115th podium rider in the history of the premier supercross class, in existence since 1974, to get a podium. Among the podium riders the record-holder is the Australian Chad Reed with 132 top-three finishes. And by being second in New Jersey, Husqvarna now has three different podium finishers in SX for one season. Before Osborne there was also Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson. Way back in 1974 Marty Tripes was the first Husqvarna rider to reach a podium. He did it at the Los Angeles Coliseum, finishing behind Jaroslav Falta (CZ) and Roger DeCoster (Suzuki). Husqvarna’s podium riders in the 250/450 supercross Jason Anderson (27 podiums) Kent Howerton (5) Dean Wilson (2) Marty Tripes (1) Zach Osborne (1)

Osborne Rich Shepherd

The 125 All Star Series The 125 All Star Series returns to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series at all 12 National events this season! Starting with the Bell Helmets Hangtown National which began the previous Pro Motocross season with some two-stroke racing it is just confirmed Ryan Villopoto is signed up and ready to race once again for the opening round, May 18. Following round one we will see more legends of the sport come out and race those 125 machines at Fox Raceway, Thunder Valley, High Point, Florida, Southwick, RedBud, Spring Creek, Washougal, Unadilla, Budds Creek and Ironman as part of the National race day program. For more information on how to sign up and race, visit bit.ly/125AllStarInfo.

MARTY SMITH ON THE WHISKEY THROTTLE SHOW (PING) It's been a busy couple weeks at the Troy Lee Designs Saloon in Corona, California. The home of The Whiskey Throttle Show hosted Jimmy Button last week, which was full of great stories of Jimmy's racing days, as well as some very dark details of his crash, recovery, and day-to-day life now. It was a fascinating chat with my longtime friend. This week we welcomed three-time national motocross champion Marty Smith to the studio. Outside of the record books, I didn't really know Marty before this interview. I've seen the photos of his long hair, red-white-and-blue gear, and his chiseled abs that make me regret my regular dietary choices. But after getting to know Marty, I'm a huge fan. This guy is super high-energy and has the greatest outlook on life. He had great stories about his battles with Bob Hannah for one of his 125cc titles, as well as the 500cc title he won a few years later. If you aren't familiar with Marty Smith's story, you'll be blown away at just how good he was. If you know, then you know. Superstars like Broc Glover, Jeff Ward, Rick Johnson, and David Bailey all wanted to be like Marty Smith—he was the original American motocross superstar. You can watch it now on YouTube or listen on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, or SoundCloud. Don't forget that next Friday night, May 10, we have Dean Wilson in the Saloon for a live show! You can get tickets at road2recovery.com or buy them at the door. Check out Instagram page for details.

PULPMX/RACER X LIVE PODCAST SHOW TONIGHT (Matthes) Las Vegas When: Friday, May 3 (the night before Las Vegas Supercross)

Where: The Space

3460 Cavaretta Ct.

Las Vegas, NV 89103 Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets TheSpaceLV.com. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. with a meet and greet after for VIP ticket holders.

THE JUNE ISSUE OF RACER X MAGAZINE IS NOW AVAILABLE Get the inside scoop on Broc Tickle’s ongoing suspension stemming from a failed drug test, the untold story behind the most expensive photograph in motocross history, how the East-West Shootouts and Showdowns began, and Bike Week at Daytona Beach. Along with those stories, get the never-before-seen Ricky Carmichael poster—the original color version of that fabled Oakley poster—available only in the print edition of the June issue of Racer X Magazine.

Standalone issue available here. Subscription here.

Feature Info: Broc Tickle has spent the last year in career limbo waiting for the FIM to decide his fate in the wake of a failed anti-doping test. Will he ever get his day in court? Read Waiting for Answers starting on page 72.

Read all about the untold story behind the most expensive photograph in motocross history in One Hit Wonder starting on page 86.

For 35 years, smaller-displacement riders from the East and West Regions of AMA Supercross have done battle in Shootout/Showdown races. How did it all start? Find out in Civil Wars starting on page 102.

Bike Week is a rite of passage for any two-wheeled enthusiast. This time around, the Racer X gang hit Daytona Beach with enthusiasm and social media outreach to burn and tweeted all about it in Bike Tweet starting on page 114.

Hey, Watch It! Racer X Films: 2019 TM 125 Build

250SX Main Event highlights - East Rutherford

450SX Main Event highlights - East Rutherford

*Don’t forget! The 2019 Las Vegas supercross finale will be televised live on USA Network tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET.*

Las Vegas

Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

* all times

Qualifying on Night Show on Night Show on

Sharon Cox visited with rising WMX prospect Lynn Valk from the Netherlands after the 16-year-old finished third in last weekend's EMX Women's race in Italy. Check it out here.